What’s happening this week: adult field day, candidate event, master plan kick off

This story has been updated.

For more community events, visit “How Do You Atlanta?” To add an event to the calendar, click here.

DeKalb County, GA — Various events are happening this week in and around DeKalb County, including adult field day at Legacy Park, a candidate event in Avondale Estates, and the kick off of the Decatur parks and recreation master plan. Several local government meetings are also scheduled for this week.

Here’s what’s happening this week:

“And I Must Scream”

The Michael C. Carlos Museum at Emory University will present a thought-provoking exhibition on Jan. 29. “And I Must Scream” was developed by Dr. Amanda H. Hellman, the museum’s curator of African art. The show will feature photographs, paintings, sculptures, drawings and site-specific installations from 10 local, national and international contemporary artists. The work acts as a call-to-action and shows these crises to be urgent and interconnected. The accompanying programming will bring scholars and artists to teach classes, facilitate performances and create new works of art. The exhibition closes May 15.

André Kertész: Postcards from Paris

In 1925, photographer André Kertész arrived in Paris with little more than a camera and meager savings. Over the next three years, he carved out a photographic practice that allowed him to move among the realms of amateur and professional, photojournalist and avant-garde artist, diarist and documentarian. During this three-year period, he chose to print most of his photographs on carte postale, or postcard paper. Postcards from Paris is the first exhibition to bring together Kertész’s rare carte postale prints. These works offer new insight into his early, experimental years and reveal the importance of Paris as a vibrant meeting ground for international artists, who drew inspiration from each other to create new, modern ways of seeing and representing the world. The exhibit is on view at the High Museum of Art until May 29.

Truckin’ Tuesdays

Truckin’ Tuesdays returns to Legacy Park on Tuesday, May 10, from 5-8 pm. and will be held each Tuesday in May. This year, the event is focused on global flavors and organizers are working to recruit providers representing the Americas, the Mediterranean, North Africa, the Middle East, Asia and more. Truckin’ Tuesdays will also feature music, lawn games and activities.

Meet the Candidates in Avondale

The Avondale Alliance for Racial Justice and Avondale ACTion are hosting a meet the candidates event on Tuesday, May 10, at 6 p.m. at the Lost Druid Brewery, 2866 Washington Street in Avondale Estates. Attendees will be able to ask questions and learn more about Candice McKinley, candidate for DeKalb County School Board District 2, and Omari Crawford, candidate for Georgia House of Representatives District 84.

Decatur Architecture Walking Tour

Tour and explore the dynamic floor plans, house types and architectural styles of some of Decatur’s historic places spanning from 1830 to 1965. The tour will take place on Tuesday, May 10, at 6 p.m. and will begin in the Historic DeKalb Courthouse lobby. The tour will be outdoors and a total walking distance of about one mile. Each stop will feature a detailed account of the interior design, architectural elements and associated history. Stops will include residential, commercial, and institutional buildings.

DeKalb Board of Commissioners District 2 Candidate Forum

Emory University is hosting a forum on Tuesday, May 10, with the DeKalb County Board of Commissioners District 2 candidates at 7 p.m. at the Oxford Road building, 1390 Oxford Road in Atlanta. The event will be held in the presenation room on the third floor of the building. The university is expecting all three candidates to participate and will have an informal meet and greet with them at 6:30 p.m.

Decatur Farmers Market

The Decatur Farmers Market will be held on Wednesday, May 11, from 4-7 p.m. on the lawn of First Baptist Church of Decatur, 308 Clairemont Avenue. There will be new vendors plus returning favorites, including hot meals from Strada Napoli Pizza, Aleppo Kitchen, and Mrs. Rosa. Every week, educational chef Katie Kriner will show you how to prepare easy meals with fresh produce and market items.

Decatur Parks and Recreation Master Plan Kickoff

Join the city of Decatur on Wednesday, May 11, to kick off the parks and recreation master plan, Recreatur, at the Ebster Recreation Center gym, 105 Electric Ave, from 6:30-8:30 p.m. The plan is a citywide effort to create a vision for the city’s parks and recreation system over the next 10 years. Attendees will be able to provide feedback like where more parks or facilities are needed, what recreation programs residents would like to see, and how parks and recreation can help address community challenges.

Tucker Manufacturing Day

Tucker Manufacturing Day will be held on Thursday, May 12, from 8:30 a.m. to noon at Stone Ridge Event Center, 1750 Stone Ridge Drive in Tucker. Attendees will get updates on what’s happening in the city’s industrial corridor, learn about careers in manufacturing, hear from speakers and panel discussions featuring industry experts, discover how Tucker and the region are attracting manufacturers, and network with industry professionals.

Tucker Farmers Market

The Tucker Farmers Market will be open on Thursday, May 12, from 4-7 p.m. at St. Andrew’s Presbyterian Church, 4882 Lavista Road in Tucker. The market features over 35 vendors which include a diverse group of local farmers, bakers, growers and producers from Tucker, metro Atlanta and Georgia. The market is accepting online orders. The online store opens on Thursday afternoons and closes at 3 p.m. on Wednesdays.

AMA Around Town – Virginia Highlands

The American Marketing Association – Atlanta is hosting “Around Town” on Thursday, May 12, from 5:30-6:30 p.m. at Guac Y Margys, 502 Amsterdam Ave NE, Suite A, in Virginia Highlands. the meetings serve as a place where marketers can meet regularly throughout metro-Atlanta to discuss a myriad of topics. Small, informal groups will meet regularly throughout Metro Atlanta. There’s no set agenda, no pre-determined program, no cost. AMA membership is not required, but you must register. Proof of COVID vaccination or negative COVID test results from within 72 hours required at check-in. While there is no cost to attend, everyone must purchase their own food and beverages.

“The Trayvon Generation” Author Event

“The Trayvon Generation” author Elizabeth Alexander will join Tayari Jones in conversation on Friday, May 13, from 7-8 p.m. at First Baptist Church Decatur, 308 Clairemont Ave in Decatur. Masks and proof of COVID-19 vaccination are required. “The Trayvon Generation” is a galvanizing meditation on the power of art and culture to illuminate America’s unresolved problem with race. This in-person event is part of the Conversations at First Baptist series and is free and open to the public, but registration is required.

Tunes by the Tracks in Stone Mountain

Tunes by the Tracks is back this month in Stone Mountain. The free concert series is held each Friday night in May and June from 7-9 p.m. in Stone Mountain Village at 922 Main Street. Concerts will be held in the municipal parking lot and will feature a number of well-known artists. On Friday, May 13, Heather Luttrell & the Possumden will perform.

Clarkston Community Summit

The city of Clarkston, in partnership with Georgia State University, Georgia Tech and Emory University, is hosting the Clarkston Community Summit on Saturday, May 14, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the GSU Perimeter Campus. During the morning session, attendees will hear from Clarkston organizations and leaders about priority issues related to health, education and refugee resettlement. In the afternoon, participants can partake in discussions to find solutions for priority leaders.

Fernbank Audubon Walk

The Georgia Audubon Society will help guests discover more about the feathered inhabitants of Fernbank Forest on Saturday, May 14, from 9-10:30 a.m. All ages are welcome. Fernbank recommend participants bring binoculars, field guides and water. Masks are required for all attending the walk. These walks have limited capacity, and social distancing will be practiced as best as possible on the trails.

Forest Restoration at Legacy Park

Trees Atlanta is hosting a volunteer day at Legacy Park to work on forest restoration on Saturday, May 14, from 9 a.m. to noon. Volunteers will meet near the Moore Chapel. Activities will include pulling and cutting invasive plants such as English ivy and Chinese privet at Legacy Park. Trees Atlanta’s goal is to promote a healthy plant community and a sustainable forest in this special greenspace. The project is best for volunteers ages 12 and up, and volunteers under the age of 16 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. Volunteers should bring a mask and work gloves, hand pruners, and water bottles.

Oakhurst Farmers Market

The Oakhurst Farmers Market will be open on Saturday, May 14, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Sceptre Brewing Arts, 630 East Lake Drive in Decatur. Find all of your freshest produce, meat, delicious baked treats, and more among the weekly vendors. Additional offerings include live music and chef demonstrations featuring seasonal recipes.

Decatur Neighborhood Adult Field Day

The city of Decatur is hosting Neighborhood Adult Field Day on Saturday, May 14, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Food trucks, drinks and music will be available throughout the day. Activities will include horse shoes, cornhole, giant Jenga, giant Connect 4 and a kickball tournament. Limited team spots are available for the tournament. Registration is $25, which includes a t-shirt, dames and one drink ticket. Proceeds will go toward future Active Living adult programs and activities.

Kids for Kids Lemonade Stand

Friends of Tucker is hosting a kids for kids lemonade stand on Saturday, May 14, from noon to 4 p.m. at 4500 Hugh Howell Road in Tucker. The fundraiser wil benefit Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta. Volunteers are needed to help host the stand or provide baked goods.

