What’s happening this week: arts festival, Truckin’ Tuesdays, short film festival

DeKalb County, GA — Various events are happening this week in and around DeKalb County, including the Decatur Arts Festival, the return of Truckin’ Tuesdays, and a short film festival in Decatur. Several local government meetings are also scheduled for this week.

Here’s what’s happening this week:

MARTA Artbound Live

MARTA’s public art program Artbound has announced the launch of its LIVE season with musical performances at four rail stations: West End, H.E. Holmes, College Park, and Five Points. The March schedule includes a variety of musical styles and instruments including cello, banjo, guitars, and piano. All sets will perform from 3-6 p.m. Performances will be held at the West End station on Tuesdays, the Hamilton E. Holmes station on Wednesdays, the College Park station on Thursdays, and the Five Points station on Fridays.

“And I Must Scream”

The Michael C. Carlos Museum at Emory University will present a thought-provoking exhibition on Jan. 29. “And I Must Scream” was developed by Dr. Amanda H. Hellman, the museum’s curator of African art. The show will feature photographs, paintings, sculptures, drawings and site-specific installations from 10 local, national and international contemporary artists. The work acts as a call-to-action and shows these crises to be urgent and interconnected. The accompanying programming will bring scholars and artists to teach classes, facilitate performances and create new works of art. The exhibition closes May 15.

André Kertész: Postcards from Paris

In 1925, photographer André Kertész arrived in Paris with little more than a camera and meager savings. Over the next three years, he carved out a photographic practice that allowed him to move among the realms of amateur and professional, photojournalist and avant-garde artist, diarist and documentarian. During this three-year period, he chose to print most of his photographs on carte postale, or postcard paper. Postcards from Paris is the first exhibition to bring together Kertész’s rare carte postale prints. These works offer new insight into his early, experimental years and reveal the importance of Paris as a vibrant meeting ground for international artists, who drew inspiration from each other to create new, modern ways of seeing and representing the world. The exhibit is on view at the High Museum of Art until May 29.

Truckin’ Tuesdays

Truckin’ Tuesdays returns to Legacy Park on Tuesday, May 3, from 5-8 pm. and will be held each Tuesday in May. This year, the event is focused on global flavors and organizers are working to recruit providers representing the Americas, the Mediterranean, North Africa, the Middle East, Asia and more. Truckin’ Tuesdays will also feature music, lawn games and activities.

Decatur Farmers Market

The regular season of the Decatur farmers market returns on Wednesday, May 4, from 4-7 p.m. on the lawn of First Baptist Church of Decatur, 308 Clairemont Avenue. There will be new vendors plus returning favorites, including hot meals from Strada Napoli Pizza, Aleppo Kitchen, and Mrs. Rosa. Every week, educational chef Katie Kriner will show you how to prepare easy meals with fresh produce and market items.

Star Wars Trivia at Three Taverns Brewery

Celebrate Star Wars and May the Fourth at Three Taverns Brewery during a Star Wars-themed trivia night on Wednesday, May 4, at 7 p.m. It’s free to play, and the top three teams will win prizes. Smoke & Honey will be here serving up southern food. Trivia starts at 7 p.m., but players are encouraged to come early to sign up, get some food and grab a seat.

Tucker Farmers Market

The Tucker Farmers Market will be open on Thursday, May 5, from 4-7 p.m. at St. Andrew’s Presbyterian Church, 4882 Lavista Road in Tucker. The market features over 35 vendors which include a diverse group of local farmers, bakers, growers and producers from Tucker, metro Atlanta and Georgia. The market is accepting online orders. The online store opens on Thursday afternoons and closes at 3 p.m. on Wednesdays.

Decatur Arts Festival

The Decatur Arts Festival will be held on May 6-8 on the Decatur Square and various activities will be offered like an artwalk, artist market and kids’ fest. The festival brings the community together through a multi-day offering of live music, dance, comedy, theatrical performances, kids’ fest, exhibitions, and an expansive and diverse artists’ market. All events are free and tickets aren’t required.

“The Marvellers”: Dhonielle Clayton in Conversation with Angie Thomas and Nic Stone

NYT Bestselling Author Dhonielle Clayton presents her new middle grade fantasy adventure in conversation with Angie Thomas and Nic Stone on Friday, May 6, at 6 p.m. at Decatur High School, 310 N. McDonough Street. This event will take place outdoors, weather permitting. Clayton’s middle-grade debut is a fantasy adventure set in a magic school that celebrates cultural traditions from around the world, for fans of Rick Riordan and Soman Chainani.

First Friday Concert Series

Join the city of Tucker on the first Friday of each month this summer for live music. Each concert will begin at 6:30 p.m. and will feature a different artist. Nathan Angelo will perform on May 6 at the Church Street greenspace, 4316 Church Street in Tucker. The space will be open at 5 p.m. for the audience to set up blankets and lawn chairs.

Jade Jewelry Designer Event and Art Opening

Join Worthmore Jewelers as they celebrate their birthday on Friday, May 6, at 7 p.m. Meet the jade jewelry designers and learn more about the mystical stone. See the latest art opening featuring original works of art by Ben Bowling and Bella Rivellese. Enjoy live music by Sid Wolf and libations.

Laughing Stock

Main Street Theatre presents “Laughing Stock” on Friday, May 6 and Saturday, May 7 at 7:30 p.m. at the Tucker Recreation Center, 4898 Lavista Road. A play within a play, “Laughing Stock” takes place at a rural New Hampshire summer stock theatre that has scheduled a repertoy season of “Dracula,” “Hamlet” and “Charley’s Aunt.” But as the season progresses, it becomes obvious that the well-intentioned company is clearly — and comically — over-matched. Masks are optional, subject to CDC guidelines. Seating capacity has been reduced to 100 audience members per show to facilitate social distancing. Concessions that can be consumed outside the theater will be available.

Georgia Hosta Society Plant Sale

The Georgia Hosta Society will hoste a plant sale and plant show on Saturday, May 7, at Tucker First Baptist Church, 2367 Main Street. The plant sale will be held from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. and will include hostas and other plants. The plant show will be held from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. and is free and open to the public.

Oakhurst Farmers Market

The Oakhurst Farmers Market will be open on Saturday, May 7, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Sceptre Brewing Arts, 630 East Lake Drive in Decatur. Find all of your freshest produce, meat, delicious baked treats, and more among the weekly vendors. Additional offerings include live music and chef demonstrations featuring seasonal recipes.

Tucker Day

Celebrate the city of Tucker during Tucker Day on Saturday, May 7. The day begins with an opening ceremony at 9 a.m. and a parade that will run between Railroad Street and the main stage on Main Street. Entertainment will start with a battle of the bands, and multiple acts are scheduled to perform throughout the day.

