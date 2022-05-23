What’s happening this week: Election Day, architectural walking tour, MARTA job fair

Share

By Lucas Hill, contributor

DeKalb County, GA — Various events are happening this week in and around DeKalb County, including Election Day on Tuesday, an architectural walking tour in Decatur, and a job fair hosted by MARTA. A few local government meetings are also scheduled for this week.

Election Day for the primary elections is on Tuesday, May 24. Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. There are several races up for election this year, including statewide races – like the governor, lieutenant governor, and secretary of state – and local elections – such as the DeKalb County Board of Commissioners and the DeKalb County Board of Education – and congressional seats up for election.

Here’s what’s happening this week:

André Kertész: Postcards from Paris

In 1925, photographer André Kertész arrived in Paris with little more than a camera and meager savings. Over the next three years, he carved out a photographic practice that allowed him to move among the realms of amateur and professional, photojournalist and avant-garde artist, diarist and documentarian. During this three-year period, he chose to print most of his photographs on carte postale, or postcard paper. Postcards from Paris is the first exhibition to bring together Kertész’s rare carte postale prints. These works offer new insight into his early, experimental years and reveal the importance of Paris as a vibrant meeting ground for international artists, who drew inspiration from each other to create new, modern ways of seeing and representing the world. The exhibit is on view at the High Museum of Art until May 29.

Leila Ross Wilburn and the MAK Historic District Walking Tour

The DeKalb History Center will hold a historic walking tour of the architectural designs of Leila Ross Wilburn, the second registered female architect in Georgia. Ross Wilburn created hundreds of house plans, institutional buildings and residences. Her designs are featured all over Atlanta and Decatur, with the epicenter being the MAK neighborhood. The tour will focus on the MAK district, which features several of Ross Wilburn’s early home designs, and will also discuss her designs in detail, what makes them unique, Wilburn as a female architect, what that meant and how it influenced her design choices. The tour will be held on Tuesday, May 24, at 9 a.m. and again at 6 p.m. and will begin near Beacon Hill (Renfroe) Middle School at 130 Adams Street in Decatur.

Spring Showers Tyke Hike at Woodlands Garden

The Spring Showers Bring Rainbow Flowers Woodlands Garden Tyke Hike will be held on Tuesday, May 24, from 9:30-11 a.m. at Woodlands Garden, 932 Scott Boulevard in Decatur. Guests can bring their toddlers to observe the colors at Woodlands Garden and make their own colorful flowers. The Tyke Hike is $20 per child ages 2-5 and discounts apply for siblings.

Avondale Estates Community Open House

Join City Manager Patrick Bryant, Assistant City Manager Shannon Powell and other City staff to provide feedback on the new Covington Highway study and learn about the status of current city projects including, the Covington Highway study, the U.S. 278/North Avondale Complete Street Project, proposed developments around the Town Green, Majestic Circle stormwater solution, and North Woods stormwater project. This event will be held on Tuesday, May 24, from 5-7 p.m. at Oak House, 2855 Washington Street in Avondale Estates. Also, take the opportunity to meet the new chief of police, Harry Hess.

Truckin’ Tuesdays

Truckin’ Tuesdays return to Legacy Park on Tuesday, May 24, from 5-8 pm. and will be held each Tuesday in May. This year, the event is focused on global flavors and organizers are working to recruit providers representing the Americas, the Mediterranean, North Africa, the Middle East, Asia and more. Truckin’ Tuesdays will also feature music, lawn games, and activities.

Constituent Conversations: National Mental Health Awareness Month

Join Alexis Weaver of the Tucker City Council for a conversation with Dr. Chris Noble in recognition of Mental Health Awareness Month on Wednesday, May 25, at 12:45 p.m. via Zoom. Weaver and Noble will talk about their own stories with mental health and the resources available to advocate for individual and collective mental health.

MARTA Job Fair

The Metropolitan Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority (MARTA) will hold a job fair for bus operators and journeyman bus technicians on Wednesday, May 25, from 3 p.m. until 7 p.m. at MARTA headquarters. The headquarters are located at 2424 Piedmont Road NE in Atlanta, across from the Lindbergh Center rail station. MARTA is offering a $3,000 sign on bonus and will train all permit and class C license holders for their commercial driver’s licences. Starting pay for operators is $17.74 an hour, and for technicians is $23.91 per hour. COVID-19 vaccination is required for employment.

Decatur Farmers Market

The Decatur Farmers Market will be held on Wednesday, May 25, from 4-7 p.m. on the lawn of First Baptist Church of Decatur, 308 Clairemont Avenue. There will be new vendors plus returning favorites, including hot meals from Strada Napoli Pizza, Aleppo Kitchen, and Mrs. Rosa. Every week, educational chef Katie Kriner will show you how to prepare easy meals with fresh produce and market items.

Tucker Farmers Market

The Tucker Farmers Market will be open on Thursday, May 26, from 4-7 p.m. at St. Andrew’s Presbyterian Church, 4882 Lavista Road in Tucker. The market features over 35 vendors which include a diverse group of local farmers, bakers, growers, and producers from Tucker, metro Atlanta, and Georgia. The market is accepting online orders. The online store opens on Thursday afternoons and closes at 3 p.m. on Wednesdays.

Tunes by the Tracks in Stone Mountain

Tunes by the Tracks is back this month in Stone Mountain. The free concert series is held each Friday night in May and June from 7-9 p.m. in Stone Mountain Village at 922 Main Street. Concerts will be held in the municipal parking lot and will feature a number of well-known artists. On Friday, May 27, Diane Durrett & Soul Suga’ will perform.

Memorial Day Weekend Celebration at Stone Mountain

Stone Mountain Park will honor troops and their families at their upcoming four-day Memorial Weekend event. The celebrations will include a special salute to the troops and an extended fireworks finale following the Lasershow Spectacular. The event will last from May 27-30 at Stone Mountain Park, 1000 Robert E. Lee Boulevard. Active duty, veterans, and retired military personnel will receive one free Attractions Pass and will save over 40% off per person for immediate family members.

Oakhurst Farmers Market

The Oakhurst Farmers Market will be open on Saturday, May 28, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Sceptre Brewing Arts, 630 East Lake Drive in Decatur. Find all of your freshest produce, meat, delicious baked treats, and more among the weekly vendors. Additional offerings include live music and chef demonstrations featuring seasonal recipes.

Second Saturdays at Harmony Park

A monthly pop-up market will take place on Saturday, May 28 from noon to 6 p.m. at Harmony Park in Decatur. The market will feature local artists handmade goods, vintage collections and live music curated by Music and Friends ATL.

Shawn Amos with Brian Egeston – Cookies & Milk

Shawn Amos, famous blues musician and son of Wally Amos AKA Famous Amos, is coming to Little Shop of Stories, along with special guest Brian Egeston, on May 28 at 5 p.m. Amos and Egeston will be treating guests to a night of story and song as they share with us about Amos’ new middle grade book, “Cookies & Milk,” a semi-autobiographical story about his own experience helping his father open the world’s very first chocolate chip cookie store on Sunset Boulevard in 1976. There will be singing and reading and cookies will be available. Admission is free but guests must reserve a spot.

Avondale Estates Farmers Market

Join neighbors, visitors and vendors on Sunday, May 29, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. for the Avondale Estates Farmers Market, located in the parking lot of My Parents’ Basement, 22 N Avondale Road. Browse a colorful array of locally sourced food and goods. Items offered include baked goods, cheeses, eggs, homemade jellies, meats and produce.

Upcoming Local Government Meetings

The Tucker City Council will meet on Monday, May 23, from 7-9 p.m. for a work session at Tucker City Hall, 1975 Lakeside Avenue, Suite 350B.

The DeKalb Board of Commissioners will meet on Tuesday, May 24, at 9 a.m. via Zoom and DCTV.

The Decatur School Board will meet on Tuesday, May 24, at 6 p.m. for a work session at the Wilson School Support Center, 125 Electric Ave, and via Zoom.

The Avondale Estates City Commission will meet on Wednesday, May 25, at 5:30 p.m. at Avondale Estates City Hall, 21 N. Avondale Plaza, and via Zoom.

The DeKalb Board of Commissioners will meet on Thursday, May 26, at 5:30 p.m. for a zoning meeting via Zoom.

