What’s happening this week: Town Green concert series, night walks, tyke hike

By Lucas Hill, contributor

DeKalb County, GA — Various events are happening this week in and around DeKalb County, including the Avondale Estates Town Green concert series kickoff, the start of Fernbank Museum’s night walks, and a tyke hike at Woodlands Garden. A few local government meetings are also scheduled for this week.

Here’s what’s happening this week:

Oliver Jeffers: 15 Years of Picturing Books

Born in Australia and raised in Northern Ireland, Oliver Jeffers is an award-winning artist and author working in painting, bookmaking, illustration, collage, performance, and sculpture. From his 2004 debut “How to Catch a Star” to his more recent titles such as 2017’s “Here We Are,” his work has been translated into more than 50 languages and sold more than 14 million copies worldwide. This retrospective exhibition showcases nearly 100 artworks, some never seen, including original line drawings, sketches, and finished illustrations, from 16 of Jeffers’ picture books, including “The Day the Crayons Quit” and its sequel, “The Day the Crayons Came Home.” The exhibition is organized into six sections, focused on Jeffers’ artistic process, character development, and storytelling. In addition to engaging graphics and design elements, the galleries will feature a few reading areas where families can dig deeper into the stories. The exhibit is on view at the High Museum of Art until Aug. 7.

What Is Left Unspoken, Love

“What Is Left Unspoken, Love” is a 30-year survey of contemporary art featuring artworks that address the different ways the most important thing in life—love—is expressed. Organized during a time of social and political discord, when cynicism often seems to triumph over hope, this exhibition will examine love as a profound subject of critical commentary from time immemorial yet with a persistently elusive definition. “What Is Left Unspoken” will feature nearly 70 works, including paintings, sculpture, photography, video and media art, by more than thirty-five international artists based in North America, Europe, and Asia. The exhibition is organized into six thematic sections that may complement, overlap, contradict or disaffirm one another, providing categories inspired by some of the most firmly rooted concepts of love. The exhibit is on view at the High Museum of Art until August 14. The museum recognizes that the final gallery of this exhibition has some flashing/strobe light elements that may impact people with photosensitive epilepsy and seizures.

Truckin’ Tuesdays

Truckin’ Tuesdays return to Legacy Park on Tuesday, May 31, from 5-8 p.m. and will be held each Tuesday in May. This year, the event is focused on global flavors and organizers are working to recruit providers representing the Americas, the Mediterranean, North Africa, the Middle East, Asia and more. Truckin’ Tuesdays will also feature music, lawn games, and activities.

Decatur Farmers Market

The Decatur Farmers Market will be held on Wednesday, June 1, from 4-7 p.m. on the lawn of First Baptist Church of Decatur, 308 Clairemont Avenue. There will be new vendors plus returning favorites, including hot meals from Strada Napoli Pizza, Aleppo Kitchen, and Mrs. Rosa. Every week, educational chef Katie Kriner will show you how to prepare easy meals with fresh produce and market items.

Katharine McGee with Vania Stoyanova – Rivals

Dust off your tiara and start practicing your curtsy because at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, June 1, the queen/author of the American Royals series, Katharine McGee, is coming to tell Little Shop of Stories all about the third book of her bestselling series, “Rivals,” along with YATL co-founder, Vania Stoyanova. Filled with new relationships, budding friendships, unforeseen shake-ups, and (of course) rivalry, this book will change everything about the American royal family as you know it, so you don’t want to miss out. Admission is free, but guests must reserve a spot.

Tucker Farmers Market

The Tucker Farmers Market will be open on Thursday, June 2, from 4-7 p.m. at St. Andrew’s Presbyterian Church, 4882 Lavista Road in Tucker. The market features over 35 vendors which include a diverse group of local farmers, bakers, growers, and producers from Tucker, metro Atlanta, and Georgia. The market is accepting online orders. The online store opens on Thursday afternoons and closes at 3 p.m. on Wednesdays.

Collaborative Real Estate Blood Drive

On Friday, June 3, Collaborative Real Estate in partnership with the American Red Cross will be holding a blood drive from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 250 E. Ponce de Leon Ave. Participants will be able to donate blood, enjoy some tasty treats, and learn interesting facts about blood donation. Blood donors must register online to reserve a spot.

First Fridays in Tucker

Every first Friday of the month, Tucker hosts a gallery and concert series for its residents. On Friday, June 3, the rek Gallery will kick off at 6 p.m. with a meet and greet with featured artists. At 6:30 p.m. music will start on the Church Street Greenspace. On June 3, the Woodys will perform.

Tunes by the Tracks in Stone Mountain

Tunes by the Tracks is back this month in Stone Mountain. The free concert series is held each Friday night in May and June from 7-9 p.m. in Stone Mountain Village at 922 Main Street. Concerts will be held in the municipal parking lot and will feature a number of well-known artists. On Friday, June 3, Citizen Gold will perform.

Stone Mountain Masonic Lodge Monthly Breakfast

On Saturday, June 4, Stone Mountain Masonic Lodge will hold its usual monthly breakfast from 7-10 a.m. The event will be held at 840 VFW Drive, and the cost for admission is $10 for all-you-can-eat. Breakfast will include eggs, bacon, sausage, biscuits and gravy. This is a Lodge fundraiser that helps support the Lodge overhead and maintenance.

Oakhurst Farmers Market

The Oakhurst Farmers Market will be open on Saturday, June 4, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Sceptre Brewing Arts, 630 East Lake Drive in Decatur. Find all of your freshest produce, meat, delicious baked treats, and more among the weekly vendors. Additional offerings include live music and chef demonstrations featuring seasonal recipes.

Explore the Wonderful World of Insects Tyke Hike at Woodlands Garden

The Explore the Wonderful World of Insects Woodlands Garden Tyke Hike will be held on Saturday, June 4, from 9:30-11 a.m. at Woodlands Garden, 932 Scott Boulevard in Decatur. Guests can bring their toddlers to observe the sights at Woodlands Garden and participate in a STEAM activity about insects. The Tyke Hike is $20 per child ages 2-5 and discounts apply for siblings.

Many Voices One Message: Make Them Hear You!

Chorale II presents its Spring Concert on Saturday, June 4, at 4 p.m. at First Baptist Church Tucker, 5073 Lavista Road. Selections include Broadway numbers: “Make them Hear You” from Ragtime, “Seasons of Love” from Rent, “This is Me” from The Greatest Showman, “You Will Be Found” from Dear Evan Hansen, and other choral arrangements of popular songs. A special guest group, the Atlanta Horn Quartet, will also perform several pieces during the concert. Admission is free, and donations are very welcome.

Peter and Paul Summer Dance Party

Peter and Paul’s Place is sponsoring a summer dance party for adults with special needs at Tucker Recreation Center from 6 to 9 p.m. on June 4. The cost is $10 at the door. Registration is required in order to plan food accordingly.

Avondale Estates Farmers Market

Join neighbors, visitors, and vendors on Sunday, June 5, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. for the Avondale Estates Farmers Market, located in the parking lot of My Parents’ Basement, 22 N Avondale Road. Browse a colorful array of locally sourced food and goods. Items offered include baked goods, cheeses, eggs, homemade jellies, meats and produce.

Weekend Wind Down Concert Town Green Kickoff: Randall Bramblett and Donna Hopkins

Avondale Estates is hosting their summer concert series to kick off the town green starting June 5 from 5-8 p.m. The city is excited to debut the park with a lineup of top-notch talent. There will be music, food trucks and evenings of fun every Sunday in June. The June 5 music line-up will be Donna Hopkins opening for legendary Capricorn Records recording artist Randall Bramblett and his band for an evening that fuses jazz, blues and southern rock.

Night Walks at Fernbank Museum

On Sunday, June 5, Fernbank Museum will kick off its June night walks with a guided walk through Fernbank Forest from 7:30-9:30 p.m. Participants will explore the forest, learn about its nocturnal animals, and maybe even catch a glimpse of some of the wildlife. Tickets costs are $10 per person for members and $20 per person for non-members.

Upcoming Local Government Meetings

The Stone Mountain City Council will meet on Tuesday, May 31, at 6:30 p.m. for a special called meeting via Zoom and the city’s Facebook page.

The Clarkston City Council will meet on Tuesday, May 31, at 7 p.m. for a work session at City Hall Annex, 1055 Rowland Street.

The Tucker Municipal Court will meet on Wednesday, June 1, 9 a.m. for traffic court at 1975 Lakeside Parkway, Suite 350B.

