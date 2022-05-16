Share

DeKalb County, GA — Various events are happening this week in and around DeKalb County, including Truckin’ Tuesdays at Legacy Park, an archives tour at the DeKalb History Center, and a screening of “The Neutral Ground” at Plaza Theatre to benefit the Beacon Hill Black Alliance for Human Rights. A few local government meetings are also scheduled for this week.

Here’s what’s happening this week:

André Kertész: Postcards from Paris

In 1925, photographer André Kertész arrived in Paris with little more than a camera and meager savings. Over the next three years, he carved out a photographic practice that allowed him to move among the realms of amateur and professional, photojournalist and avant-garde artist, diarist and documentarian. During this three-year period, he chose to print most of his photographs on carte postale, or postcard paper. Postcards from Paris is the first exhibition to bring together Kertész’s rare carte postale prints. These works offer new insight into his early, experimental years and reveal the importance of Paris as a vibrant meeting ground for international artists, who drew inspiration from each other to create new, modern ways of seeing and representing the world. The exhibit is on view at the High Museum of Art until May 29.

Archives Tour

The DeKalb History Center is hosting an archives tour on Tuesday, May 17, from 1-2 p.m. and 5-6 p.m. Go behind the scenes and how the archives work, how items are stored, and more. Participants will also have a chance to see some archival material up close.

Truckin’ Tuesdays

Truckin’ Tuesdays return to Legacy Park on Tuesday, May 17, from 5-8 pm. and will be held each Tuesday in May. This year, the event is focused on global flavors and organizers are working to recruit providers representing the Americas, the Mediterranean, North Africa, the Middle East, Asia and more. Truckin’ Tuesdays will also feature music, lawn games, and activities.

Decatur Farmers Market

The Decatur Farmers Market will be held on Wednesday, May 18, from 4-7 p.m. on the lawn of First Baptist Church of Decatur, 308 Clairemont Avenue. There will be new vendors plus returning favorites, including hot meals from Strada Napoli Pizza, Aleppo Kitchen, and Mrs. Rosa. Every week, educational chef Katie Kriner will show you how to prepare easy meals with fresh produce and market items.

Common Good Atlanta: Breaking Down the Walls of Mass Incarceration

This film looks at the evolution and impact of a grassroots Georgia-based prison education program on both students and volunteer instructors. “Common Good Atlanta” will be screened at the Plaza Theater on Wednesday, May 18, at 6:30 p.m. Admission is $5.

Tucker Farmers Market

The Tucker Farmers Market will be open on Thursday, May 19, from 4-7 p.m. at St. Andrew’s Presbyterian Church, 4882 Lavista Road in Tucker. The market features over 35 vendors which include a diverse group of local farmers, bakers, growers, and producers from Tucker, metro Atlanta, and Georgia. The market is accepting online orders. The online store opens on Thursday afternoons and closes at 3 p.m. on Wednesdays.

Tunes by the Tracks in Stone Mountain

Tunes by the Tracks is back this month in Stone Mountain. The free concert series is held each Friday night in May and June from 7-9 p.m. in Stone Mountain Village at 922 Main Street. Concerts will be held in the municipal parking lot and will feature a number of well-known artists. On Friday, May 20, Rae & the Royal Peacocks will perform.

Oakhurst Farmers Market

The Oakhurst Farmers Market will be open on Saturday, May 21, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Sceptre Brewing Arts, 630 East Lake Drive in Decatur. Find all of your freshest produce, meat, delicious baked treats, and more among the weekly vendors. Additional offerings include live music and chef demonstrations featuring seasonal recipes.

Celebrating Ireland

Fernbank Museum will host a Celebrating Ireland event on Saturday, May 21, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Activities will include traditional Irish music and Sean-Nos dance performance by the Phoenix School of Irish Arts, dance instruction by Shannon Dunne, video showings about Ireland, and more. The cost of the event is included with general admission to the museum.

Culture in Ag: Celebrating Global Food and Farming

Decatur’s Kitchen Garden is hosting Culture in Ag on Saturday, May 21, from 3-5 p.m. at Legacy Park, 500 S. Columbia Drive. The event is a celebration of the diverse cultures that make up Atlanta’s food system. The family-friendly event offers guests the opportunity to experience diverse foods, agricultural practices, and music, and to explore our community garden for new American growers. Guests will enjoy global street food and two drink tickets.

Rockin Shuttle: Dave Matthews Band

The Rockin Shuttle will pick up Dave Matthews Band fans at Twain’s Brewpub, 211 E. Trinity Place in Decatur, on Saturday, May 21 at 6 p.m. The shuttle will arrive at Lakewood Ampitheatre around 7 p.m. at the Dave Matthews Band show starts at about 7:30 p.m. After the show ends, the shuttle will take round-trip guests back to Decatur. One-way tickets to or from the show are $25. Round trip tickets are $40.

