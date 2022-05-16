What’s happening this week: Truckin Tuesdays, archives tour, film screeningLegacy Park on S. Columbia Drive in the city of Decatur on August 12, 2020. The park occupies the former site of the United Methodist Children’s Home. Photo by Dean Hesse.
DeKalb County, GA — Various events are happening this week in and around DeKalb County, including Truckin’ Tuesdays at Legacy Park, an archives tour at the DeKalb History Center, and a screening of “The Neutral Ground” at Plaza Theatre to benefit the Beacon Hill Black Alliance for Human Rights. A few local government meetings are also scheduled for this week.
Here’s what’s happening this week:
André Kertész: Postcards from Paris
In 1925, photographer André Kertész arrived in Paris with little more than a camera and meager savings. Over the next three years, he carved out a photographic practice that allowed him to move among the realms of amateur and professional, photojournalist and avant-garde artist, diarist and documentarian. During this three-year period, he chose to print most of his photographs on carte postale, or postcard paper. Postcards from Paris is the first exhibition to bring together Kertész’s rare carte postale prints. These works offer new insight into his early, experimental years and reveal the importance of Paris as a vibrant meeting ground for international artists, who drew inspiration from each other to create new, modern ways of seeing and representing the world. The exhibit is on view at the High Museum of Art until May 29.
Archives Tour
The DeKalb History Center is hosting an archives tour on Tuesday, May 17, from 1-2 p.m. and 5-6 p.m. Go behind the scenes and how the archives work, how items are stored, and more. Participants will also have a chance to see some archival material up close.
Truckin’ Tuesdays
Truckin’ Tuesdays return to Legacy Park on Tuesday, May 17, from 5-8 pm. and will be held each Tuesday in May. This year, the event is focused on global flavors and organizers are working to recruit providers representing the Americas, the Mediterranean, North Africa, the Middle East, Asia and more. Truckin’ Tuesdays will also feature music, lawn games, and activities.
Decatur Farmers Market
The Decatur Farmers Market will be held on Wednesday, May 18, from 4-7 p.m. on the lawn of First Baptist Church of Decatur, 308 Clairemont Avenue. There will be new vendors plus returning favorites, including hot meals from Strada Napoli Pizza, Aleppo Kitchen, and Mrs. Rosa. Every week, educational chef Katie Kriner will show you how to prepare easy meals with fresh produce and market items.
Common Good Atlanta: Breaking Down the Walls of Mass Incarceration
This film looks at the evolution and impact of a grassroots Georgia-based prison education program on both students and volunteer instructors. “Common Good Atlanta” will be screened at the Plaza Theater on Wednesday, May 18, at 6:30 p.m. Admission is $5.
Tucker Farmers Market
The Tucker Farmers Market will be open on Thursday, May 19, from 4-7 p.m. at St. Andrew’s Presbyterian Church, 4882 Lavista Road in Tucker. The market features over 35 vendors which include a diverse group of local farmers, bakers, growers, and producers from Tucker, metro Atlanta, and Georgia. The market is accepting online orders. The online store opens on Thursday afternoons and closes at 3 p.m. on Wednesdays.
Tunes by the Tracks in Stone Mountain
Tunes by the Tracks is back this month in Stone Mountain. The free concert series is held each Friday night in May and June from 7-9 p.m. in Stone Mountain Village at 922 Main Street. Concerts will be held in the municipal parking lot and will feature a number of well-known artists. On Friday, May 20, Rae & the Royal Peacocks will perform.
Oakhurst Farmers Market
The Oakhurst Farmers Market will be open on Saturday, May 21, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Sceptre Brewing Arts, 630 East Lake Drive in Decatur. Find all of your freshest produce, meat, delicious baked treats, and more among the weekly vendors. Additional offerings include live music and chef demonstrations featuring seasonal recipes.
Celebrating Ireland
Fernbank Museum will host a Celebrating Ireland event on Saturday, May 21, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Activities will include traditional Irish music and Sean-Nos dance performance by the Phoenix School of Irish Arts, dance instruction by Shannon Dunne, video showings about Ireland, and more. The cost of the event is included with general admission to the museum.
Culture in Ag: Celebrating Global Food and Farming
Decatur’s Kitchen Garden is hosting Culture in Ag on Saturday, May 21, from 3-5 p.m. at Legacy Park, 500 S. Columbia Drive. The event is a celebration of the diverse cultures that make up Atlanta’s food system. The family-friendly event offers guests the opportunity to experience diverse foods, agricultural practices, and music, and to explore our community garden for new American growers. Guests will enjoy global street food and two drink tickets.
Rockin Shuttle: Dave Matthews Band
The Rockin Shuttle will pick up Dave Matthews Band fans at Twain’s Brewpub, 211 E. Trinity Place in Decatur, on Saturday, May 21 at 6 p.m. The shuttle will arrive at Lakewood Ampitheatre around 7 p.m. at the Dave Matthews Band show starts at about 7:30 p.m. After the show ends, the shuttle will take round-trip guests back to Decatur. One-way tickets to or from the show are $25. Round trip tickets are $40.
Avondale Estates Farmers Market
Join neighbors, visitors and vendors on Sunday, May 22, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. for the Avondale Estates Farmers Market, located in the parking lot of My Parents’ Basement, 22 N Avondale Road. Browse a colorful array of locally sourced food and goods. Items offered include baked goods, cheeses, eggs, homemade jellies, meats and produce.
Screening of “The Neutral Ground”
The Plaza Theatre, with sponsorship from Dad’s Garage, will host the Atlanta premiere of “The Neutral Ground” on Saturday, May 22, at 3 p.m. at Plaza Theatre, 1049 Ponce de Leaon Ave. NE. A documentary by comedian, improviser, and former Daily Show producer CJ Hunt, The Neutral Ground documents New Orleans’ fight over monuments and America’s troubled romance with the “Lost Cause.” All proceeds from the event will go toward Art for the People, a program of the Beacon Hill Black Alliance for Human Rights. This event will begin with performances by both an African drumming group and spoken word artist Amani Saleem, examples of the kind of work that Art for the People engages. Immediately afterward, “The Neutral Ground” film will run for 82 minutes, followed by a Q&A session with director CJ Hunt and producer Darcy McKinnon and moderated by Fonta High, Co-Chair of the Beacon Hill Black Alliance for Human Rights.
Upcoming Local Government Meetings
The Decatur City Commission meets on Monday, May 16, at 6 p.m. for a work session and 7:30 p.m. for a regular meeting at Decatur City Hall, 509 N. McDonough Street, and via Zoom.
The DeKalb County Commissioners Committee of the Whole will meet on Tuesday, May 17, at 9 a.m. via Zoom and DCTV.
The Stone Mountain City Council meets on Tuesday, May 17, at 6:30 p.m. via Zoom.
The Tucker Planning Commission will meet on Thursday, May 19, at 7 p.m. at Tucker City Hall, 1975 Lakeside Parkway, suite 350B.
