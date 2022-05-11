Williams Teusink putting finishing touches on UMC stone chapel, school building renovations

Share

Decatur, GA — Decatur law firm Williams Teusink has been issued a temporary certificate of occupancy agreement from the city of Decatur for their renovation of the former Decatur First United Methodist Church chapel and school building. For the most part, the construction is finished, besides some finishing touches.

The firm is working through the last inspections of the elevator, and additional landscape and tree site work.

Williams Teusink anticipates receiving the full certificate of occupancy within the next few weeks, said Kyle Williams, founding partner of Williams Teusink.

“When this opportunity came, we said, ‘let’s try to figure it out,’ because it makes sense. We’ve been in downtown Decatur for 11 years,” Williams said. “The building’s fantastic. You look at it, and it’s a really cool reuse of both of these structures to take them into their next generation without changing footprints, other than the elevator, and really making them better, and continuing to be good stewards of the building.”

The law firm is currently located at the High House, across the street from the chapel on Sycamore Street, for about nine years, but they have outgrown the space. Williams Teusink plans to lease out the High House once the firm moves.

“Our firm is going to move over and take over the top floor in this [school] building. Technically, we’re going to take over the top two floors, but we have a short-term tenant currently in the second floor, who’s already moved in. They’re going to lease that out through Dec. 31,” Williams said.

Williams and Eric Teusink closed on their purchase of the 1899 chapel and Sunday School building of Decatur First UMC on Dec. 31, 2020. The purchase price was $3.2 million.

The chapel was the church’s original campus. It was built in 1897-1899, and the school building was built in 1947-1949.

“The church has had a church there since the inception of the county,” Williams said. “It started with a log cabin, then a wood structure and then the stone chapel. The school building was built in the 40s, and then they built the place across the street in the 60s. That became their main big campus.”

The chapel became accessory to the church and is used for weddings, funerals and special events. Recently, the school building was used as a preschool.

The partners are working with Metro Green to renovate the school building into office space for their firm, and will lease the remaining space to other tenants

The stone chapel will be used as a community and event space, as well as a small concert venue. An agreement between Williams and Teusink and the church allows the church to continue to use the chapel for weddings and small religious services, Decaturish previously reported.

“It’s been a very collaborative friendship and partnership with them,” Williams said. “They’ve used parking spaces at the High House for Holy Week even before all of this. We’ll continue to do that. We’re working with them on hopefully some parking in their lot back there.”

Williams Teusink plans to partner with an event company to operate and manage the old chapel as an event space.