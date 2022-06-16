16-year-old accused of involvement in death of father of four found inside burning van

Share

Belvedere Park, GA — DeKalb County Police say a 16-year-old has been identified as the suspect in the death of a father of four, whose body was found inside a burning van.

According to WSB-TV, Peter McGrath, 36, was a mobile locksmith who went to a call on the weekend of June 4.

“At approximately 12:30 a.m. Monday, June 6, DKPD responded to the 3600 block of Mecklinburg Place in reference to a welfare check,” a spokesperson for DeKalb County Police said. “While en route, officers were notified that a vehicle was on fire. Once on scene, the fire was extinguished and a male victim was found deceased in the rear of the vehicle. The incident is still under investigation at this time.”

Police provided an update on June 16.

“I’m following up to let you know that a 16-year-old juvenile has been identified as a suspect and is currently in custody,” the spokesperson said.

No additional details were available.

A Go Fund Me for the family has raised nearly $50,000.

