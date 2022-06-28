Avondale Estates City Commission to hold public hearing on millage rate

Share

This story has been updated.

Avondale Estates, GA — The Avondale Estates City Commission will meet on Wednesday, June 29, at 5:30 p.m. for a regular meeting followed by a work session. The city commission meeting will be held via Zoom and at Avondale Estates City Hall, 21 N. Avondale Plaza.

During the regular meeting, the city commission will hold a public hearing on the 2022 millage rate. The board will hold another public hearing and special called meeting on Thursday, June 30, at 6 p.m. to consider setting the millage rate.

To join the meeting on Wednesday via Zoom, click here. The webinar ID is 870 9077 4302. To join the meeting on Thursday via Zoom, click here. The webinar ID is 879 9463 5221. To view the meeting agendas, click here.

The city commission has tentatively adopted the 2022 millage rate, which is 9.8 mills. The millage rate remains the same as 2021 and has been set at 9.8 mills for the last four years.

The city’s property tax collection is estimated to increase by 6.57% based on the increased property valuations from the county.

The proposed city taxes for a home with a fair market value of $400,000 is about $90.60. The proposed taxes for non-homestead property with a fair market value of $525,000 is approximately $105.70, according to a press release.