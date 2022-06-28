Avondale Estates City Commission to hold public hearing on millage rate

Avondale Estates City Commission to hold public hearing on millage rateAvondale Estates City Hall. Photo by Dean Hesse.
This story has been updated.
Avondale Estates, GA — The Avondale Estates City Commission will meet on Wednesday, June 29, at 5:30 p.m. for a regular meeting followed by a work session. The city commission meeting will be held via Zoom and at Avondale Estates City Hall, 21 N. Avondale Plaza.
During the regular meeting, the city commission will hold a public hearing on the 2022 millage rate. The board will hold another public hearing and special called meeting on Thursday, June 30, at 6 p.m. to consider setting the millage rate.
To join the meeting on Wednesday via Zoom, click here. The webinar ID is 870 9077 4302.
To join the meeting on Thursday via Zoom, click here. The webinar ID is 879 9463 5221.
To view the meeting agendas, click here.
The city commission has tentatively adopted the 2022 millage rate, which is 9.8 mills. The millage rate remains the same as 2021 and has been set at 9.8 mills for the last four years.
The city’s property tax collection is estimated to increase by 6.57% based on the increased property valuations from the county.
During the work session, the board will discuss a car wash water recycling ordinance. According to the state of Georgia, following a state audit of the city’s stormwater ordinances, the city needs to adopt an ordinance requiring all commercial car wash facilities operating with Avondale Estates to install recycled water systems.
The ordinance aims to reduce water consumption from commercial car wash facilities. The ordinance would apply to all new conveyor car washes permitted or constructed after July 1, regardless of the water source. A conveyor car wash is one where the car moves on a conveyor belt during the car wash. The ordinance would not apply to self-service car washes or in-bay car washes.
The city commission will also continue discussing the corner lot setback study. Lord Aeck Sargeant has finished their analysis of corner lot setback distances throughout the city’s historic district.
The city commission will additionally discuss a resolution asking the United States Postal Service to change all zip codes of property within Avondale Estates’ corporate boundary to reflect inclusion into the city for properties annexed into Avondale Estates.
