City of Avondale Estates millage rate to stay the same

This story has been updated.

Avondale Estates, GA — The Avondale Estates City Commission has tentatively adopted the 2022 millage rate, which is 9.8 mills. The millage rate remains the same as 2021 and the city commission has not proposed a property tax increase.

Avondale’s millage rate has remained at 9.8 mills for the last four years. The city’s property tax collection is estimated to increase by 6.57% based on the increased property valuations from the county.

The proposed city taxes for a home with a fair market value of $400,000 is about $90.60. The proposed taxes for non-homestead property with a fair market value of $525,000 is approximately $105.70, according to a press release.

Public hearings on the millage rate for the city taxes will be held at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, June 29, and 6 p.m. on Thursday, June 30.

The public hearings will allow for public input on the level of service desired by residents and businesses and the millage rate necessary to maintain those services. Over the past year, the regional Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell Consumer Price Index, which is inflation, has increased by an average of 10.8%. A similar increase in the dollar amount collected from property taxes is likely necessary to maintain the same level of service to City residents and businesses in 2022, the press release states.

Correction: An earlier version of this story incorrectly stated the millage rate would increase. The story has been updated with the correct information.

