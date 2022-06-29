Columbia Theological Seminary hold protest over treatment of Black staff and students

Share

Decatur, GA — The African Heritage Student Association at Columbia Theological Seminary held a protest on Tuesday, June 28, to raise awareness about the treatment of Black students and staff at the school.

Protest organizers say the issue is affecting recruitment at the school, with incoming students rethinking their commitments and looking elsewhere.

Students organized following the unexpected firing of Rev. Samuel White III, a Black administrator who served as Director of Admissions and Recruitment. CTS fired White and notified the campus community via email on June 21, the day after the Juneteenth holiday was observed.

This isn’t the first time the seminary has faced questions about how it treats students of color. In 2019, CTS students protested after the seminary closed the Office of International Programs, which serves international students.

The students want CTS President Leanne Van Dyk, who leaves at the end of July, to resign as president effective immediately and want Jane Fahey to resign as chair of the school’s Board of Trustees. The students want the seminary to rehire White, and to create an independent advisory board overseeing the president’s council. When Dyk leaves, she will be replaced by a person of color, Rev. Dr. Victor Aloyo. Members of AHSA worry he will be undermined by the current administration before he takes over.

On June 29, officials at CTS sent an email from Van Dyk to organizers saying their concerns are being heard.

“The seminary will have more to say in the future, but Dr. Fahey and I wanted to affirm now that your concerns have been heard and our shared values will be our guidepost as we move forward,” the email says.

But two of the organizers — Leo Allen, vice present of the Student Government Association and Rev. John DeLoney, president of AHSA — said the email did not convince them CTS is taking their concerns seriously.

“It’s a very stale, canned response,” Allen said. “A very lackluster email, nothing of substance in it.”

DeLoney said if CTS wanted to show it cares about students’ concerns, the email sent on Wednesday doesn’t accomplish that.

“When they talk about bringing people together, and treating people better, this is not the way we do it,” DeLoney said. “As far as I’m concerned we’re at the same point.”

In an earlier press conference, DeLoney said the firing of White and the treatment of Black students is part of a “Blacklash.”

“Columbia got too black, too fast, and now we’re facing a Blacklash,” DeLoney said. “I believe Rev. Sam White is a victim of the Blacklash from all of the students of color coming to Columbia.”

Allen said with students reconsidering their enrollment, it’s important for CTS officials to move with urgency to address students’ concerns.

“This is determinantal beyond us,” Allen said. “It’s detrimental for the students.”

Here are more photos from Tuesday’s protest:

If you appreciate our work, please become a paying supporter. For as little as $6 a month, you can help us keep you in the loop about your community. To become a supporter, click here.

Want Decaturish delivered to your inbox every day? Sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here.