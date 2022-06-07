Decatur City Commission approves contract for Shadowmoor, Hilldale Drive sidewalk project

Share

Decatur, GA — Construction will soon begin on sidewalks on Shadowmoor Drive and Hilldale Drive in Decatur. The Decatur City Commission, at its June 6 meeting, awarded a contract to IP Construction for $259,075 for sidewalk construction.

The board also established a project budget of $320,000 for the construction. A new sidewalk will be built on the west side of Shadowmoor Drive and the north side of Hilldale Drive. A concept plan for the project was approved in September 2020.

“The new sidewalk would improve the neighborhood, pedestrian connectivity to Winnona Park Elementary School, Talley Street Upper Elementary School, Legacy Park and the East Decatur Greenway, to name a few,” Assistant City Manager David Junger said. “Our goal is to create a safe walking route to the city of Decatur schools, eliminate gaps in our existing sidewalk system, respond to citizen requests and prioritize areas of high pedestrian and traffic volumes.”

Residents impacted by the project have executed temporary construction easements when driveway modifications, outside the right-of-way, are necessary. A project schedule will be created and residents will be notified about the timing for construction activities. The city will maintain a walking route as long as they can, Junger added.

“It is a complicated project,” Junger said. “There are tree removals. All that has been discussed with the homeowners. We also have a rigorous plant back component to this project, and the power lines are unfortunately on the same side of the street. There’s going to be some logistical challenges to getting rolling, but just as quick as we can move it forward.”

The city commission additionally approved a $145,100 change order to the Church Street cycle track project. This is the second change order to the project.