Decatur holding public input session about noise ordinance

Decatur, GA — The city of Decatur is holding a public input meeting on June 23 about changes to the city’s noise ordinance.

The ordinance could be updated to regulate the noise made by gas-powered leaf blowers.

The meeting is from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. and will be held at the Decatur Recreation Center, located at 231 Sycamore Street. Community members are invited to provide thoughts and feedback, according to an announcement from the city.

“In January 2022, a steering committee comprised of city staff and residents was established to review and provide recommendations to update the city’s noise ordinance,” the event announcement says. “Through best practices research, stakeholder surveys, and community outreach, the committee is working to address concerns related to noise sources such as lawn equipment, generators, construction activities, and music and events. Following community engagement, the city staff and steering committee will develop a recommendation for consideration by the city commission in the fall of 2022.”

People are invited to drop in and engage with the steering committee members.

