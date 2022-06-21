Decatur Housing Authority opens wait list for senior housing voucher program

Share

Decatur, GA — The Decatur Housing Authority announced that it opened the project-based voucher program waiting list today, June 21 for eight days.

The waiting list applies to the following senior residences.

Calvin Court Philips Tower Decatur Christian Towers 479 East Paces Ferry Road NE 218 E. Trinity Place 1438 Church Street Atlanta, GA 30305 Decatur, GA 30030 Decatur, GA 30030

The waitlist opened at 12:01 a.m. June 21 and closes at 11:59 p.m. on June 28. The online application is available 24 hours a day during this eight-day window.

Applicants must be 62 years old or older at the time of the application. To apply, visit www.decaturhousing.org. There are no paper applications available. Applicants can use a personal computer, public computer, laptop, tablet or smartphone with internet access to submit their application. But they can’t use computers located in the DHA offices or housing sites because those offices are closed to the public at this time, a press release says.

“Persons with a disability who cannot apply online without assistance should contact 404-270-2144 to request assistance Monday through Friday between the hours of 8:00 am-5:00 pm during the open period only,” a press release from the Housing Authority says. “Applicants must provide an active email address on the application to receive confirmation that your application was successfully submitted. If you do not have email, you may obtain a free email account through Google Mail, Yahoo Mail, AOL Mail, or another email service. Your email address will be used to contact you about housing opportunities. You will not be eligible for housing unless you provide an email for contact with you.”

Here’s more information from the DHA:

Project-based voucher assistance is attached to the unit where the family wishes to reside. When a person moves from a PBV assisted unit, they do not have voucher assistance. The family has assistance only if they reside in the PBV assisted unit. Applicants will be notified by email if they were accepted for the waiting list or not. Only completed applications will be accepted for consideration. Incomplete applications will be rejected, and no notification will be sent. Please visit our website, www.decaturhousing.org, for more information.

