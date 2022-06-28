Decatur increasing prices for pay as you throw bags

Share

Decatur, GA — Beginning July 1, the city of Decatur will implement new prices for the city’s Pay As You Throw bags.

The Decatur City Commission approved an increase in solid waste collection fees at its March 7 meeting.

“The increase is based on recommendations by the Decatur Sanitation Division and includes an increase in the residential sanitation service fee from $300 to $305 per household unit and an increase in the prices of Pay As You Throw (PAYT) bags,” the city said in a Facebook post.

Here are the new prices for the Pay As You Throw bags:

– The eight gallon green bags will increase from 38 cents per bag to 40 cents per bag.

– The 15-gallon yellow bags will increase from 65 cents per bag to 70 cents per bag.

– The 33-gallon blue bags will increase from $1.35 to $1.40 per bag.

There are 10 bags per roll for each size. Fees for solid waste collection services fund household pay-as-you-throw garbage and yard waste collection, recycling and separate glass collection.

“After careful review of the Solid Waste Division budget and operation, it was determined that fees needed to be increased to maintain the quality of solid waste services to our community,” the Facebook post states.

