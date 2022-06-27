Type to search

Decatur Police investigate shooting of dog in Glenlake Park

Dan Whisenhunt Jun 27, 2022
Decatur Police car. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Decatur, GA — A reader who lives near Glenlake Park on June 27 forwarded photos to Decaturish showing a trail of blood leading into a condo complex.

Capt. Jennifer Ross with the Decatur Police Department said police are investigating the shooting of a dog.

On June 27 at 4:33 a.m., police responded to a call about someone shooting a gun in the 1100 block of Church Street.

“The complainant stated her dog previously left her residence and entered nearby Glenlake Park,” Ross said. “The complainant heard gunshots at approximately 3:33 a.m. and began searching for the dog. She located pools of blood on the sidewalk in the park. The dog was then located on a walkway in the park, with a gunshot wound to the bridge of its nose. The dog was transported to an emergency veterinary hospital for treatment and is currently in stable condition. This incident is under investigation. If you have any information about this incident, please contact Inv. Lindsey at [email protected] or 678/553-6628 or contact Crime Stoppers Greater Atlanta at 404-577-Tips (8477) and remain anonymous.”

