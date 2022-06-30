Decatur resident receives scholarship

Share

By Lucas Hill, contributor

Decatur, GA — Decatur resident Charlie Hunt has received a scholarship to continue their high school education at the United World College USA.

Hunt, the child of Anneke Bates, Derek Moone and Allen Hunt, recently completed their junior year at the Midtown International School.

They were one of 59 students in the United States selected for the merit-based Davis Scholarship.

The United World College is an international high school for students 16-19 years old. With 18 campuses worldwide, its mission is to unite cultures through education to create a peaceful, more sustainable world. UWC students represent up to 90 countries at some campuses, and many students come from conflict regions.

UWC offers the International Baccalaureate, a two-year pre-university program that is the most widely recognized secondary school diploma in the world.

Applicants for Davis Scholarships must be United States citizens or permanent residents, and be at least 16 years old on September 1 of the year they intend to enroll. Additional students may also be selected for a non-scholarship opportunity. These students will be offered partial or no financial support. December 1 is the application deadline for this year. To learn more about UWC-USA, visit www.uwc-usa.org.

