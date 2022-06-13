Decatur School Board to discuss superintendent search, custodial services contract

Share

Decatur, GA — The City Schools of Decatur School Board will meet on Tuesday, June 14, at 6:30 p.m. for a regular meeting. The meeting will be held in person at the Wilson School Support Center, 125 Electric Ave. in Decatur, and via Zoom.

The school board will also meet for a training session at 1:30 p.m. and an executive session at 5:30 p.m. During the regular meeting, the board will discuss the timeline for the superintendent search.

Here are the meeting access instructions: The board will continue the practice of streaming meetings via Zoom and available at the following link. Join the Board Meeting: https://csdecatur.zoom.us/j/97923233094 To view the meeting agenda, click here.

The school board is working with the Georgia School Boards Association to conduct the district’s search for the next superintendent.

In January and February, the board met with the GSBA and consultants from McPherson & Jacobson and BWP & Associates to explore their options of firms that could find a permanent superintendent to replace former superintendent David Dude. The current superintendent, Maggie Fehrman, has a short-term contract with the district but has been invited to apply for the job.

Fehrman took over for former superintendent David Dude in April 2021 after he left the district following months of investigative stories by Decaturish.com that examined allegations raised by the school district’s former human resources director. The School Board gave Fehrman a one-year contract in May 2021.

The school board extended her contract in February for another year. Her new contract, which begins July 1, gives Fehrman a $10,000 raise, from $190,000 to $200,000. She’s also eligible for a retention bonus of $25,000 if she completes the full term of her contract. She can also get a payment of up to $13,333 if she does not use all 15 of her personal leave days.

In other business, the school board will consider awarding a contract to Environmental Services Partners in the amount of $528,000 for custodian services.

The district released the request for proposals on April 7 and received two proposals from Environmental Service Partners and LGC Global Energy FM, LLC on May 10. The district sought custodial services for all of its facilities.

“As part of this Custodial Program, it is anticipated that Custodians will be necessary at all of the School Facilities,” the RFP states. “It is the desire of CSD to work with the selected Firm to develop a specific plan of action to achieve the necessary services Therefore, CSD is seeking Firm (s) or Team (s) based on their qualifications and proposals.”

CSD operates 10 schools and two administrative facilities.

“CSD’ Facilities Department currently maintains all facilities with in-house personnel and contracted services,” the RFP says. “Currently 80% of the day custodians are CSD employees and 20% are contracted. During normal daily operations, night, holiday, and summer custodial services are performed by in-house and contracted custodial services.”

If the contract is approved, Environmental Service Partners would provide summer, holiday, daily and night custodial services to all CSD facilities as requested by the district’s facilities department.

Editor and Publisher Dan Whisenhunt contributed to this article.

