Decaturish launches new payment processing system for subscribers

Share

Decaturish is pleased to roll out our new upgraded and user-friendly payment processor, Donorbox, for support and donations. We are growing and part of that growth is finding new and better technology that allows us to elevate Decaturish and serve our supporters better. We know this is something our supporters have been asking for, and we are excited that we can provide this thanks to your ongoing financial support.

If you are a current subscriber, there is nothing for you to do right now. Supporters that have recurring subscriptions through Stripe will merge seamlessly to Donorbox and will be able to manage their own subscription and payment information. New subscribers will be able to make a one-time gift or create a monthly subscription on our website and can manage their accounts. Donorbox is incredibly user-friendly. Technical support is available at https://donorbox.zendesk.com/hc/en-us.

– The Decaturish Team

If you appreciate our work on this story, please become a paying supporter. For as little as $6 a month, you can help us keep you in the loop about your community. To become a supporter, click here.