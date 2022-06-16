DeKalb County cancels Juneteenth celebration due to high temperatures

Share

Decatur, GA — DeKalb County has canceled its second annual Juneteenth celebration due to high temperatures.

The county was set to hold a Juneteenth event on June 18 on the Decatur Square with festivities including food, music, entertainment, face painting, and more.

“With temperatures and the heat index expected to be in the 90s, the county is canceling the event out of an abundance of caution,” a press release from the county states.

Due to the high temperatures, the county has opened cooling centers.

“DeKalb County is making recreation centers and libraries throughout the county available as cooling centers due to the ongoing heat advisory,” a previous press release from the county says. “As defined by the National Weather Service’s Peachtree City Forecast Office, a heat advisory is issued when ‘feels like” temperatures are expected to reach or be greater than 103 degrees, or when the actual air temperature is expected to be at 105 degrees or greater. Most DeKalb County libraries and recreation centers will be available as cooling centers, during the location’s normal business hours.”

For more information about the cooling centers, click here.

Other Juneteenth events are scheduled to take place throughout the county this weekend. To see a list of the events, click here.

If you appreciate our work on this story, please become a paying supporter. For as little as $6 a month, you can help us keep you in the loop about your community. To become a supporter, click here.

Want Decaturish delivered to your inbox every day? Sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here.