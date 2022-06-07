Type to search

DeKalb County School District hosting job fair on June 10

Metro ATL Stone Mountain

DeKalb County School District hosting job fair on June 10

Zoe Seiler Jun 7, 2022
DeKalb County School District Bus. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Share

Stone Mountain, GA — The DeKalb County School District is hosting a job fair on Friday, June 10, from 9 a.m. to noon at the district offices located at 1701 Mountain Industrial Boulevard in Stone Mountain.

The event will be held in the AIC building auditorium.

Positions are available for various skills and interests and there are opportunities open in the district’s facilities, operations and transportation divisions, according to a press release.

To register for the job fair, click here.

Open positions include:

– Custodians

– Plumbers

– HVAC maintenance

– Electricians

– Bus drivers

– Auto and bus mechanics

– Bus monitors

– Delivery truck drivers

– General maintenance workers

To view all job openings, click here.

If you appreciate our work on this story, please become a paying supporter. For as little as $6 a month, you can help us keep you in the loop about your community. To become a supporter, click here

Want Decaturish delivered to your inbox every day? Sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here.  
About Us

To learn more about us, click here.

For our privacy policy, click here.

To advertise with Decaturish, click here or email [email protected]

Send news tips to [email protected]

If you like what we do, consider becoming a paid supporter. Your support keeps our content free for everyone.  To support us, click here.

Contact Us

Decatur, GA 30030

[email protected]

© 2022 Decaturish - Locally sourced news. All rights reserved.