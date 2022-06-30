DeKalb County Schools hopes retired teachers will return to classroom thanks to new state law

Share

DeKalb County, GA — Faced with a shortage of teachers, DeKalb County Schools is hoping retired teachers will take advantage of a new state law that allows them to return to the classroom while collecting their full pension.

“Thanks to new legislation, retired educators can work full-time for DCSD and still receive FULL retirement benefits from the Teachers Retirement System (TRS),” a press release from the district says. “Beginning on July 1, 2022, Georgia House Bill 385 allows retired educators with a minimum of 30 years of creditable service to return to the classroom after a 12-month waiting period following retirement and earn a full-time salary and maintain their pension.”

Here’s the full press release from the DeKalb County School District:

Retirement is a wonderful, splendid concept, but many retirees still have much more to give and a desire to do so. To those inspired professionals, the Dekalb County School District (DCSD) is thrilled to announce an opportunity for certain retired educators to do what they did best- return to teaching our next generation of leaders! Thanks to new legislation, retired educators can work full-time for DCSD and still receive FULL retirement benefits from the Teachers Retirement System (TRS). Beginning on July 1, 2022, Georgia House Bill 385 allows retired educators with a minimum of 30 years of creditable service to return to the classroom after a 12-month waiting period following retirement and earn a full-time salary and maintain their pension. “We are thrilled and extremely supportive of this legislation because it means that veteran, highly driven, and uniquely qualified teachers will have the opportunity to return to the classroom without negatively impacting the retirement benefits they have earned,” said Tekshia Ward-Smith, DCSD Human Resources Administrator. “We are absolutely looking for retired teachers who are ready to continue doing something great for our students and our communities.” Please note: For Metro Regional Educational Service Agency districts, employment is restricted to the content areas of Math, Science, and Special Education (Critical Fields). See if this opportunity is right for you by checking eligibility and available positions with DCSD by calling 678-676-0005 or by sending an email to the Division of Human Resources with HB385 in the subject line to: [email protected] For answers to frequently asked questions about HB 385, please visit the TRS website at: www.trsga.com/employer/HB385-faq

