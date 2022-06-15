DeKalb County to open cooling centers because it’s hot AF, y’all

Share

DeKalb County, GA — It’s hot AF and DeKalb County is opening up its cooling centers.

“DeKalb County is making recreation centers and libraries throughout the county available as cooling centers due to the ongoing heat advisory,” a press release from the county says. “As defined by the National Weather Service’s Peachtree City Forecast Office, a heat advisory is issued when ‘feels like” temperatures are expected to reach or be greater than 103 degrees, or when the actual air temperature is expected to be at 105 degrees or greater. Most DeKalb County libraries and recreation centers will be available as cooling centers, during the location’s normal business hours.”

The National Weather Service says, “Heat index values between 105 and 109 degrees.” The advisory is in effect until 8 p.m. this evening.

“Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors,” the National Weather Service advises. “Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances.

“Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 911.”

For more information from the National Weather Service, click here.

Here’s the full press release from DeKalb County:

