DeKalb Elections Board announces additional polling locations for June 21 runoff

Share

By Logan C. Ritchie, contributor

DeKalb County, GA — DeKalb Elections announced additional polling locations for the June 21 primary runoff election. Early voting runs June 13-17 in DeKalb County.

Voters can cast a ballot at any early voting location, but must vote at their assigned precinct on election day.

Early voting locations for the primary runoff:

– Dunwoody Library, 5339 Chamblee Dunwoody Road, Dunwoody, GA, 30338

– North DeKalb Senior Center, 3393 Malone Drive, Chamblee, GA, 30341

– Briarwood Recreation Center, 2235 Briarwood Way NE, Atlanta, GA, 30329

– Tucker-Reid H. Cofer Library, 5234 LaVista Road, Tucker, GA, 30084

– Emory University, 1599 Clifton Road, Atlanta, GA, 30322

– DeKalb Voter Registration and Elections office, 4380 Memorial Drive, Decatur, GA, 30032

– Berean Christian Church, 2201 Young Road, Stone Mountain, GA, 30088

– Gallery at South DeKalb Mall, 2801 Candler Road, Decatur, GA, 30034

– Stonecrest Library, 3123 Klondike Road, Stonecrest, GA, 30038

– Neighborhood Church, 1561 McLendon Avenue, Atlanta, GA, 30307

Board member Karli Smith requested to add Neighborhood Church as an early voting location for the June 21 runoff after Bessie Branham Recreation Center became unavailable due to summer camp programming.

Three precinct changes were announced for the primary runoff election on June 21. These changes may not be permanent. Voters are encouraged to check their polling place at mvp.sos.ga.gov before heading to the polls.

– Clarkston Community Center voters will cast a ballot at Clarkston Library, 951 N. Indian Creek Drive, Clarkston, GA 30021.

– Coan Recreation Center voters will cast a ballot at Israel Missionary Baptist Church, 2071 Hosea Williams Drive SE, Atlanta, GA 30317.

– Tucker First United Methodist Church voters will cast a ballot at Tucker High School, 5036 LaVista Road, Tucker, GA 30084.

Elections Director Keisha L. Smith said affected voters will be alerted of the changes by mail, and signs will be posted at the original precincts.

“We are printing information for the impacted voters, so they will know via mail. It will be posted on our website,” Smith said.

Voters can also check social media and the elections website for updates, Elections Communications Consultant Erik Burton added.

Board chair Dele Lowman Smith addressed a public comment about the May 24 primary election results. A statement is forthcoming, she said.

“There were not new votes. There has been some confusion as folks have expressed surprise and the change in outcomes. Personally, I don’t understand why they’re surprised. We stated the same night that the vote numbers were misallocated,” said Lowman Smith.

If you appreciate our work on this story, please become a paying supporter. For as little as $6 a month, you can help us keep you in the loop about your community. To become a supporter, click here.