DeKalb Police respond to reports of overturned log tractor-trailer

Greater Decatur, GA — DeKalb County Police have responded to a self storage facility off of Snapfinger Woods Drive after calls about a tractor-trailer crashing into a building.

“At 3:33pm this afternoon, officers responded to calls of a tractor-trailer crashed into a building. When they arrived, they located a tractor-trailer carrying logs had rolled away from the driver before crashing into a storage building and rolling onto it’s side,” a spokesperson for DeKalb Police said. “Crews are still at the scene removing the vehicle and it’s cargo.”

No injures were reported, and the driver was cited for the incident.

11Alive reported the crash happened by SecurCare Self Storage, which as public self-storage units, and firefighters were on the scene. The logs spilled into the road and crashed into the nearby structure.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

