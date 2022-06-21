DeKalb Schools to hold ‘needs assessment’ meetings for community members

Share

By Sara Amis, contributor

DeKalb County, GA — The DeKalb County School District will hold two meetings for parents and community stakeholders on June 23, to identify needs in the district and seek input from the community. The meetings will be held via Zoom at 10 am and 5 pm.

The meetings are part of a comprehensive needs assessment process. Guidelines for needs assessment and templates for reports are provided by the Georgia Department of Education’s Office of School Improvement. Specific topics on which the district is seeking feedback are student success, equity and access, stakeholder engagement and communication, staff effectiveness, and culture & climate.

Parents, teachers, district staff, students, and other community stakeholders are encouraged to attend. Participants must register online for the 10 a.m. meeting or the 5 p.m. meeting.

