Type to search

DeKalb Schools to hold ‘needs assessment’ meetings for community members

Metro ATL

DeKalb Schools to hold ‘needs assessment’ meetings for community members

Decaturish.com Jun 21, 2022
DeKalb County School District Administration and Industrial Complex on Mountain Industrial Blvd. in Stone Mountain. Photo by Dean Hesse
Share

By Sara Amis, contributor 

DeKalb County, GA — The DeKalb County School District will hold two meetings for parents and community stakeholders on June 23, to identify needs in the district and seek input from the community. The meetings will be held via Zoom at 10 am and 5 pm.

The meetings are part of a comprehensive needs assessment process. Guidelines for needs assessment and templates for reports are provided by the Georgia Department of Education’s Office of School Improvement. Specific topics on which the district is seeking feedback are student success, equity and access, stakeholder engagement and communication, staff effectiveness, and culture & climate.

Parents, teachers, district staff, students, and other community stakeholders are encouraged to attend. Participants must register online for the 10 a.m. meeting or the 5 p.m. meeting.

If you appreciate our work on this story, please become a paying supporter. For as little as $6 a month, you can help us keep you in the loop about your community. To become a supporter, click here

Want Decaturish delivered to your inbox every day? Sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here.  
About Us

To learn more about us, click here.

For our privacy policy, click here.

To advertise with Decaturish, click here or email [email protected]

Send news tips to [email protected]

If you like what we do, consider becoming a paid supporter. Your support keeps our content free for everyone.  To support us, click here.

Contact Us

Decatur, GA 30030

[email protected]

© 2022 Decaturish - Locally sourced news. All rights reserved.