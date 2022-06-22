DeKalb Symphony Orchestra will perform during Avondale Estates Independence Day event

Share

Avondale Estates, GA — The city of Avondale Estates is continuing to show off its new Town Green.

There’s a special event in store for July 4.

“The city is excited to announce that the DeKalb Symphony Orchestra will perform at the Town Green for the 4th of July! The concert kicks off at 8 p.m. and fireworks will light up the skies once it gets dark,” an announcement from the city says. “Food and beverage vendors including Taylor’d BBQ, Smoke & Honey and Banjo Coffee will start serving at 6 p.m.”

The city will release more information about the event soon.

The Town Green has been under development for years, but finally opened to the public this year. It’s located at 64 N Avondale Rd, Avondale Estates, GA 30002.

The city will hold its final Weekend Wind Down concert at the Town Green on June 26. Here’s more information about that event:

It’s National Pride Month and the City welcomes Atlanta Pride as they host their Family Fun Day on the Town Green prior to the Weekend Wind Down Concert. Wear your rainbow colors and join us for a fun-filled day. 4-6 p.m. Atlanta Pride’s Family Fun Day – HotMess Sports will be bring the games to the grassy green. Join them for kickball, cornhole and lawn games. There will also be face-painting and a bouncy house. In addition, the Aids Healthcare Foundation will be offering free HIV testing on site. 6-8 p.m. Dianne Durrett & Soul Suga: Internationally recognized as a singer/songwriter/producer, Diane Durrett is always rocking the house with her distinctive vibrato. She can belt gut-bucket blues with the best of them. With a blend of raw soulful vocals, sultry tones and strong original songs, Durrett has sung with Sting, Gregg Allman, The Indigo Girls and Chuck Leavell (Rolling Stones/Allman Bros/Sea Level). Durrett has opened shows for Tina Turner, KoKo Taylor, Tinsley Ellis, Delbert McClinton, and Derek Trucks, and has lent her vocals to recording sessions for Grammy-winning producer Brendan O’Brien and Kristian Bush (Sugarland). Food Vendors: – Chef Carla Fear is bringing Gourmet Street Foodsto the Town Green. – Local favorite My Fair Sweets‘ food truck will have carnival foods, funnel cakes and fried Oreos in addition to her famous sweets. – Banjo Coffee will be selling both coffee treats, adult beverages and special drinks for kids. Check out the Facebook event page for updates as vendors are added.PLEASE NOTE: Construction is not quite finished on the Town Green. Please respect all fencing and barriers and watch your step on uneven surfaces. Until the park is finished, areas will be off limits and access to the Town Green will be restricted to the concerts only.Bring your lawn chair or a blanket to sit on, but NO POPUP TENTS are allowed at the Performance Pavilion to ensure everyone can see the performers.Free Bike Valet: Two Wheel Valet will offer a secure, FREE bike valet off of Lake Street.