Driver cited in connection to four-vehicle crash in Decatur

Decatur, GA — Decatur Police on June 22 worked a four-vehicle crash at the intersection of Commerce Drive and Clairemont Avenue.

Police responded to the scene around 5:30 p.m., according to Police Chief Scott Richards.

Richards said one vehicle was stopped at the white line at the intersection facing eastbound in the center lane of the Commerce Drive – Clairemont Avenue Intersection. Another vehicle was in the middle lane of the same intersection. A different vehicle was traveling southbound in the center lane of Clairemont Avenue and was passing through the intersection with commerce drive. And another vehicle was traveling westbound in the center-straight lane on Commerce Drive. That vehicle ran a light, Richards said, and was struck by the vehicle traveling in the southbound center lane of Clairemont Avenue on the passenger side, disabling the vehicle.

The momentum caused the vehicle that ran the light to spin out of control, hitting the two other vehicles in the intersection. Three of the vehicles had to be towed away, and two of the drivers were treated for injuries on the scene.

Police cited the driver that ran the light for “disobeying a traffic control device.”

