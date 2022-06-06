Early voting for DeKalb County runoff elections begins June 13

Share

By Logan C. Ritchie, contributor

DeKalb County, GA — DeKalb Elections is heading into a runoff just days after certifying the primary election, a process drawn out by a “technical error” tabulating votes for the District 2 DeKalb County Commissioners race.

Early voting for the runoff begins June 13.

New election laws are squeezing the timeline between the primary and the June 21 runoff election. Prior to Senate Bill 202, nine weeks were allowed between races. The amount of time voters have to apply for and turn in absentee ballots has also been shortened.

Absentee ballots are available for the June 21 runoff. The last day to submit an application for an absentee ballot is June 10. Absentee ballots must be returned to a ballot box by 7 p.m. on June 21.

Early voting is being held from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday, June 13 to Friday, June 17. All state and county offices will be closed on Monday, June 20, in observance of Juneteenth. Election day is Tuesday, June 21.

Voters can check their ballots and precinct location on the Georgia Secretary of State’s website, www.mvp.sos.ga.gov.

Early voting locations are still being finalized. Here’s the current list:

– Dunwoody Library, 5339 Chamblee Dunwoody Road, Dunwoody, GA, 30338

– North DeKalb Senior Center, 3393 Malone Drive, Chamblee, GA, 30341

– Briarwood Recreation Center, 2235 Briarwood Way NE, Atlanta, GA, 30329

– Tucker-Reid H. Cofer Library, 5234 LaVista Road, Tucker, GA 30084

– Emory University, 1599 Clifton Road, Atlanta, GA, 30322

– DeKalb Voter Registration and Elections office, 4380 Memorial Drive, Decatur, GA, 30032

– Berean Christian Church, 2201 Young Road, Stone Mountain, GA, 30088

– Gallery at South DeKalb Mall, 2801 Candler Road, Decatur, GA, 30034

– Stonecrest Library, 3123 Klondike Road, Stonecrest, GA, 30038

Voting will not take place at Bessie Branham Recreation Center due to summer camp programming.

In DeKalb County, the following candidates will be on the ballot:

Lt. Governor (D)

Kwanza Hall

Charlie Bailey

Secretary of State (D)

Bee Nguyen

Dee Dawkins-Haigler

Insurance Commissioner (D)

Janice Laws Robinson

Raphael Baker

Labor Commissioner (D)

William Boddie

Nicole Horn

State House of Representatives District 86 (D)

Jacqueline Adams

Imani Barnes

State House of Representatives District 90 (D)

Saira Draper

Michelle Schreiner

DeKalb County Commissioner District 2

Lauren Alexander

Michelle Long Spears

DeKalb Education Board District 2

Whitney McGinniss

Candice D. McKinley

DeKalb Education Board District 6

Dijion DaCosta

Janet Hughes

