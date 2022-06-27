Type to search

Emerald Castle Sewer Upsizing Project begins July 6

Metro ATL slideshow

Emerald Castle Sewer Upsizing Project begins July 6

Decaturish.com Jun 27, 2022
The location of the sewer upsizing project
Share

DeKalb County, GA – Efforts to improve sewer service capacity throughout DeKalb County continue Wednesday, July 6, with the launch of the Emerald Castle Sewer Upsizing Project, a press release says. Crews will replace 1500 linear feet of aging sewer lines with new 12” ductile-iron pipes. The line repair project is expected to last approximately 4 months (July to November 2022), barring any weather delays.

Normal construction hours will be from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, excluding major holidays. An increase in construction-related noise and traffic during work hours should be expected.

To learn more about the Emerald Castle Sewer Upsizing Project, join the virtual community meeting on Tuesday, June 28, 6:30 p.m., via Zoom at https://dekalbcountyga.zoom.us/j/83807353331

Information also can be obtained by calling the DWM Project Information Line at 1-800-986-1108 or emailing [email protected] with questions.

If you appreciate our work on this story, please become a paying supporter. For as little as $6 a month, you can help us keep you in the loop about your community. To become a supporter, click here

Want Decaturish delivered to your inbox every day? Sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here.  
About Us

To learn more about us, click here.

For our privacy policy, click here.

To advertise with Decaturish, click here or email [email protected]

Send news tips to [email protected]

If you like what we do, consider becoming a paid supporter. Your support keeps our content free for everyone.  To support us, click here.

Contact Us

Decatur, GA 30030

[email protected]

© 2022 Decaturish - Locally sourced news. All rights reserved.