Emerald Castle Sewer Upsizing Project begins July 6

DeKalb County, GA – Efforts to improve sewer service capacity throughout DeKalb County continue Wednesday, July 6, with the launch of the Emerald Castle Sewer Upsizing Project, a press release says. Crews will replace 1500 linear feet of aging sewer lines with new 12” ductile-iron pipes. The line repair project is expected to last approximately 4 months (July to November 2022), barring any weather delays.

Normal construction hours will be from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, excluding major holidays. An increase in construction-related noise and traffic during work hours should be expected.

To learn more about the Emerald Castle Sewer Upsizing Project, join the virtual community meeting on Tuesday, June 28, 6:30 p.m., via Zoom at https://dekalbcountyga.zoom.us/j/83807353331

Information also can be obtained by calling the DWM Project Information Line at 1-800-986-1108 or emailing [email protected] with questions.

