Fourth of July celebrations happening across DeKalb County this weekend

DeKalb County, GA — Here’s a look at Independence Day events happening this weekend.

Atlanta

Fireworks

Fireworks are returning to Centennial Olympic Park this year. The Georgia World Congress Center Authority will host a fireworks display on Sunday, July 3. The fireworks will begin at dark, around 9:30 p.m. Look Up Atlanta is a ticketed event and proceeds will benefit the Centennial Olympic Park beautification fund. America’s Got Talent runner-up Angelica Hale will headline a special all-Atlanta music showcase, and the Atlanta Symphony Youth Orchestra will perform. Tickets range from $10-$40 per person.

Peachtree Road Race

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s annual Peachtree Road Race will be held on Monday, July 4, and will start at Lenox Square. Runners can participate in the 10K race in person this year, as well as virtually. Start times vary for the race, although the course closes at 11 a.m.

Avondale Estates

The city of Avondale Estates is hosting a fireworks display on Monday, July 4. The DeKalb Symphony Orchestra will perform at the Town Green at 8 p.m. and fireworks will go off once it gets dark. Food and beverage vendors will include Taylor’d BBQ, Smoke and Honey, and Banjo Coffee. The vendors will start serving at 6 p.m. Two Wheel Valet and Propel will offer a secure, free bike valet off of Oak Street. Attendees are encouraged to bring blankets and chairs. Parking will be limited.

Members of the community are working to plan a Fourth of July parade in the city. Anyone interested in helping or participating should contact Ashley Hess.

Decatur

The Pied Piper Parade will go through downtown Decatur on Monday, July 4, at 6 p.m. The community is encouraged to participate and watch the parade. Neighborhoods and organizations are encouraged to make floats and join the parade as well. The parade will begin at First Baptist Church of Decatur. A concert featuring the Callanwolde Concert Band will follow the parade and begin at 7 p.m. at the bandstand on the Square. Fireworks will begin around 9 p.m. The fireworks will be launched from the DeKalb County parking deck and streets in the fall-out zone will be closed.

Stone Mountain

Stone Mountain Park is hosting a Fantastic Fourth Celebration July 1-5. Festivities include family attractions and live entertainment. In the evenings, there will be a laser show presented by the Georgia Office of Highway Safety, followed by a fireworks finale each night during the celebration. Reservations for the laser show are required.

Tucker

Tucker Parks and Recreation is hosting the city’s annual Independence Day celebration on Sunday, July 3, at 6 p.m. on Main Street. Food trucks and Main Street will open at 5:30 p.m. There will be a kids zone with bounce houses, face painting, a balloon artist and carnival games. DJ Fernando will perform at 6 p.m., The Vibe will take the stage from 6:30-8:30 p.m. and DJ Fernando will end the night at 8:30 p.m. Fireworks will start around 9:15 p.m.

