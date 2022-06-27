Historic Candler family property to become a senior living facility

Share

By Logan C. Ritchie, contributor

Atlanta, GA — The historic Candler Mansion, once a grand estate built in 1922 by Coca-Cola heir Asa “Buddie” G. Candler, Jr., is beginning a new chapter. Emory University plans to develop a senior living community on the Briarcliff Campus.

Two public meetings will be held on June 28 and June 29 to present plans for the property. Emory has entered into a long-term ground lease with Galerie Living to develop and operate a senior living community on about 32 acres of the 42-acre Briarcliff property at 1260 Briarcliff Road.

In addition to the restored mansion, the Library Service Center, a joint library archival facility for Emory and Georgia Tech, will remain on the land.

A virtual community meeting will be held at 6:30 p.m. on June 28. Registration is required. To register, click here. An in-person meeting will be held from 5:30 -7:30 p.m. on June 29, in the eighth-floor conference room of the Claudia Nance Rollins building at Rollins School of Public Health complex, 1518 Clifton Road. Free parking is available in the Michael Street parking deck.

Galerie Living hopes to break ground by 2023 or 2024.

Candler and his wife Helen developed the property to ultimately include 40 rooms, several greenhouses, two solariums, tennis courts, a pool, a ballroom and a menagerie of exotic animals. It is on the National Registry of Historic Properties. The property was sold in 1948 to General Services Administration, and became a property for addiction treatment. Emory University purchased the Briarcliff property in 1998.

“The restoration of the mansion will be extensive,” says David C. Payne, associate vice president of planning and engagement at Emory. “Once it is restored, we are hopeful that there will be opportunity for campus and community use.”

If you appreciate our work on this story, please become a paying supporter. For as little as $6 a month, you can help us keep you in the loop about your community. To become a supporter, click here.