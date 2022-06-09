Keeping your cool: A summer 2022 preview

Share

DeKalb County, GA — Various events are happening this week in and around DeKalb County this summer. Here’s a look at what’s to come.

Tunes by the Tracks in Stone Mountain

Tunes by the Tracks is back this month in Stone Mountain. The free concert series is held each Friday night in June from 7-9 p.m. in Stone Mountain Village at 922 Main Street. Concerts will be held in the municipal parking lot and will feature a number of well-known artists. Here is the lineup:

– June 3: Citizen Gold

– June 10: Cody Matloc

– June 17: Liz Melendez Band

– June 24: Joey Sommerville and Papa J Sez

First Friday Concert Series in Tucker

The city of Tucker will host a concert on the first Friday of every month. Each concert begins at 6:30 p.m. and will feature a different artist. The performances will be held at the Church Street greenspace at 4316 Church Street in Tucker. The space will open at 5 p.m. for the audience to set up. Blankets and lawn chairs are welcome. A food truck will be on-site. The concerts are free to attend. On June 3, The Woodys will perform, and on Aug. 5, the Mike Veal Band will take the stage.

Summer Dance Party

Peter and Paul’s Place is sponsoring a summer dance party for adults with special needs. The event will be held on Saturday, June 4, from 6-9 p.m. at the Tucker Recreation Center, 4898 Lavista Road in Tucker. Tickets are $10 at the door. Guests must register ahead of time.

Concert Series in Avondale Estates

The city of Avondale Estates has announced the inaugural weekend wind-down concert series that will be held throughout the month of June on the Town Green. The events will feature music and food trucks.

“The summer concert series kicks off the opening of the city’s new Town Green, creating a place for the community to come together while experiencing Avondale Estates’ downtown commercial district,” the city said in an announcement.

The concert lineup is as follows:

– The Town Green kickoff concert will be on June 5 from 5-8 p.m. Capricorn Records recording artist Randall Bramblett will perform with special guest Donna Hopkins in a fusion of jazz, blues, and southern rock.

– Wasted Potential Brass Band, a New Orleans brass band, performs on June 12 from 6-8 p.m.

– There will be a National Pride Month Celebration on June 26, featuring an Atlanta Pride community family fun day from 4-6 p.m. and Diane Durrett will perform soulful blues from 6-8 p.m.

Summer Literacy Workshops

The Linguistic Justice Collaborative will offer a Coloring our Literacies workshop on Saturdays from June 4 through July 9 at the Sue Kellogg Library, 952 Leon Street in Stone Mountain. The program is available to youth ages five to 11. It’s an opportunity to learn more about Black English and its connections to identity history and community. By the end of the workshop participants will learn how to document their community’s language practices through photography and storytelling. They will also learn fro children’s literature featuring Black English and co-construct resources for local classrooms that feature their own lived experiences and language practice.

The multigenerational memoirs free summer literacy program is available for kids ages 12-18 in Tucker. Youth writers will work with Mercer University faculty, community educators and the president of Volo Press Books to explore relevant, self-selected topics through storytelling and writing. They will deepen their understandings of these topics through cross-generational discussions and interviews, and experience the self-publishing process for independent authors. The program will meet on weekdays from June 13-24 from 1-3 p.m. at the Tucker-Reid H. Cofer Library, 5234 Lavista Road. The program is also offered by the Linguistic Justice Collaborative.

Juneteenth

Tucker will host a Juneteenth parade and picnic on Saturday, June 18, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Main Street. More details will be provided at Tuckerobserver.com closer to the event.

The city of Clarkston will host a Juneteenth celebration on Saturday, June 18, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Market Street in downtown Clarkston. It will be a day of celebration and remembrance to commemorate the ending of slavery and appreciate the African American experience. The event will feature food, music, storytelling, vendors, a kid’s corner, entertainment and more.

The city of Stone Mountain will host a Juneteenth celebration on Saturday, June 18, from 3-8 p.m.

Avondale Estates will hold a Juneteenth celebration on the Town Green on June 19. There will be Juneteenth programming from 5-6 p.m. and Grant Green Jr., a jazz and blues guitarist, will take the stage from 6-8 p.m.

World Refugee Day

The Coalition of Refugee Service Agencies will host a World Refugee Day celebration on Saturday, June 25, from 10 a.m. to noon at Refuge Coffee, 4170 E. Ponce de Leon Ave. in Clarkston. Attendees can enjoy food from local vendors, music and dance performances by community groups, and hear from guest speakers.

Fourth of July

The city of Decatur and the Decatur Business Association will host the Pied Piper Parade on July 4. Parade participants can decorate their bike, skateboard, or wagon and walk, ride or skate in the parade through downtown Decatur. The parade lineup is at 5:30 p.m. at First Baptist Church of Decatur, 308 Clairemont Ave. The city’s annual fireworks display will begin at dark, which is around 9 p.m. The 15-20 minute show will launch from the top of the DeKalb County parking deck. Streets in the fireworks fall-out zone will be closed.

The city of Avondale Estates will host its annual fireworks and Fourth of July celebration at the Town Green this year.

Here’s a look at the pools open this summer:

Avondale Estates

Avondale Swim and Tennis Club

51 Dartmouth Ave.

Hours: Monday-Thursday, 10 a.m. – 9:30 p.m.; Friday and Saturday, 10 a.m. – 10 p.m.; and Sunday 12-9:30 p.m.

City of Clarkston

Milam Park Pool

3867 Norman Road

Regular season: May 22-July 31

Hours: Monday-Thursday, 11 a.m. – 7 p.m. and Sunday, 12-6 p.m. Adult swim is Tuesday and Thursday from 6-7 p.m.

Postseason: Aug. 1-Sept. 4

Hours: Saturday, 11 a.m. – 6 p.m. and Sunday, 12-6 p.m. Closed on the weekdays.

Labor Day Hours: 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.

City of Decatur Pools

Ebster Park Pool

404 W. Trinity Place

Regular season: May 28-July 31

Hours: Monday-Friday, 12-4:30 p.m. and Saturday-Sunday, 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Post-season: Aug. 1-Sept. 5

Hours: Saturday-Sunday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Glenlake Pool

1121 Church Street

Regular season: May 28-July 31

Hours: Monday-Friday, 10 a.m. – 8 p.m. and Saturday-Sunday, 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Post-season: Aug. 1-Sept. 5 and Sept. 10-11

Hours: Saturday-Sunday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

McKoy Pool

534 McKoy Street

Regular season: May 28-July 31

Hours: Monday-Friday, 10 a.m. – 8 p.m. and Saturday-Sunday, 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Post-season: Aug. 1-Sept. 5

Hours: Saturday-Sunday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

DeKalb County Pools

Regular Swim Season: May 28-Aug. 5

Select pools will remain open on weekends until Labor Day weekend, Sept. 5. All DeKalb County pools will be closed on Juneteenth, June 19, and will remain open on July 4.

Exchange Splash Pad

2771 Columbia Drive in Decatur

Hours: Monday, Wednesday-Saturday, 10 a.m – 7 p.m. and Tuesday and Sunday, 12-7 p.m.

Gresham

3113 Gresham Road in Atlanta

Hours: Tuesday-Saturday, 12-6 p.m. and Sunday, 1-6 p.m. Closed on Mondays.

Lithonia

2501 Park Drive

Hours: Tuesday-Saturday, 12-6 p.m. and Sunday, 1-6 p.m. Closed on Mondays.

Kittredge

2535 North Druid Hills Road in Atlanta

Hours: Tuesday-Saturday, 12-6 p.m. and Sunday, 1-6 p.m. Closed on Mondays.

Medlock

874 Gaylemont Circle in Decatur

Hours: Mondays, Wednesdays-Saturdays 12-6 p.m. and Sundays, 1-6 p.m. Closed on Tuesdays.

Midway

3181 Midway Road in Decatur

Hours: Mondays, Wednesdays-Saturdays 12-6 p.m. and Sundays, 1-6 p.m. Closed on Tuesdays.

Tobie Grant

644 Parkdale Road in Scottdale

Hours: Mondays, Wednesdays-Saturdays 12-6 p.m. and Sundays, 1-6 p.m. Closed on Tuesdays.

City of Tucker Pools

Kelley Cofer Pool

4259 N. Park Drive

Regular Season: May 28-Aug. 7

Hours: Monday, 12-8 p.m.; closed Tuesday; Wednesday-Saturday, 12-8 p.m.; and Sunday, 1-7 p.m.

Post-season: Aug. 8-Sept. 5

Hours: Thursday-Friday, 4-8 p.m.; Saturday-Sunday, 1-7 p.m.

Labor Day Hours: 12-6 p.m.

Rosenfeld Pool

2088 Glacier Drive

Regular Season: May 28-Aug. 7

Hours: Monday, 12-8 p.m.; closed Tuesday; Wednesday-Saturday, 12-8 p.m.; and Sunday, 1-7 p.m.

Post-season: Aug. 8-Sept. 5

Hours: Thursday-Friday, 4-8 p.m.; Saturday-Sunday, 1-7 p.m.

Labor Day Hours: 12-6 p.m.

Additional Membership Pools

Venetian Pools

150 Scott Boulevard in Decatur

June Hours: Monday-Friday, 12-9 p.m., Saturday, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., and Sunday, 10 a.m.-9 p.m.

July Hours: Sunday-Thursday, 10 a.m. – 9 p.m. and Friday and Saturday, 10 a.m.-10 p.m.

August Hours: Monday-Thursday, 4-9 p.m., Friday, 4-10 p.m.; Saturday, 8 a.m. – 10 p.m.; and Sunday, 8 a.m. – 9 p.m.

