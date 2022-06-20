﻿La Chiquiada plans, a Mexi Cali Cafe with a Southern Twist, plans July 15 opening in Decatur

Share

Decatur, GA — La Chiquiada, a Mexi Cali Cafe with a Southern Twist, plans to open on July 15 at 110 West Trinity Place, Decatur GA 30030.

“La Chiquiada is bringing Mexican heat, California ease, and Southern hospitality (with a side dish of soul) to Downtown Decatur,” a press release says. “We will be open breakfast-lunch through the week and brunch-dinner on weekends! You can expect amazing coffee (Montgomery-based Prevail Coffee), homemade pastries, and breakfast tacos to start your day, an awesome happy hour with delicious bites and killer cocktails to start your evening, and a super delicious Mexican-inspired brunch and dinner menu through the weekend. We will have California wines, local draft and bottle beer, and awesome craft cocktails.”

The owner is Catherine Zuber who hails from Georgia and has more than a decade of experience in restaurants and hospitality.

“I have my time in Northern California to thank for my obsession with fresh, local ingredients, authentic Mexican flavor, and Napa Valley wine,” she said. “While Covid brought some major life changes, it has given me the opportunity to bring West Coast ease and California cooking back to my home, Georgia. With some good old-fashioned Southern charm and a lot of Mexican flavor, we at La Chiquiada are on a mission to prove that food has the power to bring people together time and time again. We can’t wait to serve Decatur and the neighboring communities. We are looking to open our doors Friday, July 15.”

For more information, visit: www.lachiquiada.com

