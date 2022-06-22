LIVE: June 21 runoff results

Share

DeKalb County, GA — Polls closed in DeKalb County and the state of Georgia at 7 p.m.

It appears that Michelle Long Spears has won the Democratic primary for the DeKalb County District 2 seat meaning she will replace outgoing Commissioner Jeff Rader in January. Whitney McGinnis is the likely winner of the DeKalb School Board District 2 race and Diijon DaCosta is the likely winner of the DeKalb School Board District 6 race. School Board races are nonpartisan.

Here are the results for the races we’re following in the June 21 runoff as of 10:30 p.m.:

