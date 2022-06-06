Marshall Orson endorses Lauren Alexander in DeKalb Commission District 2 runoff

Share

This story has been updated.

DeKalb County, GA — Marshall Orson has endorsed Lauren Alexander in the runoff election following a hand count by the DeKalb County Voter Registration and Elections Department that changed the DeKalb County Commission District 2 results.

VRE originally reported the June 21 runoff was between Orson and Alexander. After a week of review and a hand count, Alexander and Michelle Long Spears are going head-to-head in the runoff on June 21. The DeKalb Board of Registrations and Elections certified the election results on June 3. Orson finished in third place.

A recount was conducted after Spears raised questions on Election Day and reported that some precincts were reporting she received zero votes — including her own precinct. The issue was due to a technical error in the precinct scanners.

A few different factors contributed to the problems with the District 2 race, including removing a candidate from the ballot. Don Broussard dropped out of the race for the DeKalb Commission District 2 seat. That withdrawal caused a mistake in the programming of the precinct scanner and led to inaccurate vote counts for two candidates. Challenges from redistricting also impacted the race.

Orson currently serves on the DeKalb County School Board and announced his support, on June 6, for Alexander in the runoff against Spears, according to a press release.

“I am happy to announce my endorsement of Lauren Alexander to serve as the next District 2 commissioner,” Orson said. “Lauren is the candidate who has the temperament, values, and integrity that we need in that position. She is the candidate who understands how crucial the commissioner role is in ensuring that high service levels exist in the unincorporated areas of DeKalb. She is the candidate who has an inclusive, progressive approach, values strongly embraced in District 2, to problem solving and who I am confident will work to expand opportunities throughout DeKalb. She is the candidate who continually demonstrates her integrity and compassion, critical attributes for a commissioner. I believe Lauren will make a great commissioner for District 2 and all of DeKalb.”

Alexander said she appreciates Orson’s support.

“This is such a strange turn of events for Marshall and I appreciate how he is stepping up for the good of the community during an unprecedented time,” Alexander said. “I like and respect Marshall and plan to call on him for guidance and insight during the campaign and hopefully, when I take office. I am deeply grateful for his support.”

The runoff for DeKalb County Commission District 2 is June 21. The early voting period is June 13-19.