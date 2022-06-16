Olive and Pine in Avondale Estates tenants will include boba tea restaurant, gymnastics center

Avondale Estates, GA — The team behind the Olive and Pine development in Avondale Estates announced several new tenants for the mixed-use project.

The news was first reported by Eater Atlanta.

The tenants include a boba tea restaurant and a gymnastics center, according to a press release. The project is expected to open this fall.

“Located at 6 Olive Street, a few blocks from the Avondale Estates Town Green and adjacent to The Little Tree Art Studios, OLIVE & PINE is a mixed-use complex with a historic background located at the core of the Avondale Estates entertainment district,” a press release from the development team says. “This 25,000-square-foot mixed-use project primarily focuses on the adaptive reuse of the 1950s warehouse with new design elements that fuses the existing building characters and new architectural elements.”

The development is located on the site of the former Mann Mechanical building.

The project is a venture between Tin Drum Asian Kitchen founder Steven Chan, Metro Green Construction President Cole Vickers and Andrew Rutledge and Danny England, principles of architectural firm Office of Design. Oakhurst Realty Partners is handling the leasing.

Here’s the full press release from Olive and Pine:

Atlanta (June 16, 2022) — OLIVE & PINE, an adaptive reuse of a 60-year-old industrial complex by 6 Olive Development, will be bringing a list of community focus businesses to Avondale Estates when the project opens this Fall.

“The combination of the unique quality of the OLIVE & PINE building, where it is located within the district, and the artistic nature of the surrounding area would make OLIVE & PINE and Avondale Estates a very special place to visit,” said Steven Chan, Partner, 6 Olive Development. “We are honor to be making this project among amazing neighbors. We are committed to provide top quality retail destinations and service businesses with local operators”.

LEFTIE LEE’S Bakeshop & Sandwiches

Leftie Lee’s is a bakery and sandwich shop offering a globally inspired menu rooted in traditional techniques. Stop in and grab a scratch-made pastry for breakfast or a craft sandwich for lunch, or brunch on the weekends.

Vivian Lee’s professional background in cooking includes everything from baking breads and pastries from scratch to cooking at notable restaurants in NYC, Boston, and Atlanta. A triple major in Fine Art, Landscape Architecture, and International Bread Baking, Vivian fuses her diverse artistic background into her craft, first as an overnight baker and pastry cook at Danny Meyer’s NYC Maialino, located in the Gramercy Park Hotel. Vivian went on to hone her baking skills at Clear Flour Bread and fostered her love for sandwiches at Cutty’s, both in Boston. A highlight in her career was cooking at the esteemed James Beard House in NYC with the team from Osteria Mattone and Table & Main of Roswell, GA. Originally from the NYC area, Atlanta has become a place Vivian calls home.

POP UP by Vivian Lee

POP UP provides space equipped with a full kitchen and a proper dining experience to pop up chefs and cooking enthusiasts. A pop up chef for many years, Vivian understands the challenge working out of sub-standard conditions due to resource restriction. The mission of POP UP by Vivian Lee is to provide young talents and small businesses a platform and mentorship to thrive, to work toward opening their own restaurants or earning extra income.

THE LITTLE GYM

The Little Gym is the world’s premiere children’s development program. It teaches gymnastics based classes to children ages 4 months to 12 years. All classes are designed to meet the developmental milestones of each specific age group while growing the physical, social and emotional skills of each child. Birthday parties and summer camps are also offered. The Little Gym is the springboard to life’s adventures!

The Little Gym of Avondale Estates is owned and operated by Jane Mills and Stephanie Hinnant. Jane comes from a strong gymnastics and dance background and has been teaching for over 20 years. Jane started with The Little Gym in 2005 and this will be her third location. Stephanie also has a background in competitive gymnastics. Stephanie was previously the director of The Little Gym of Snellville, a position she held for over 15 years.

BRISK

BRISK is an equal part soft serve parlor, light meal stall, and micro vending mart. It is a “people” company, composed of a group of mostly restaurant industry workers always working hard for their bosses but never thought owning something is possible for them and their families.

BRISK serves three types of products – (1) Fun soft serve and beverage for the entire families, (2) Meals of small to moderate size for the go, crafty and affordable, and (3) vending items from cool snacks to daily med.

AKASA SALON

Akasa Salon was started in 2014 and has locations in Old Forth Ward, Grant Park, and now Avondale Estates. It is a full service hair salon home to many independent stylists who offer services for all types of hair in addition to other salon services. Akasa also sells local goods, CBD, and carries hair product from Evo and Davines.

Adrianne Smith is the owner of Akasa Salon. Adrianne is a Georgia native who currently resides in East Lake with her husband and new baby daughter. She has been in the hair beauty industry for 20 years. Adrianne is an avid traveler who loves yoga and living a healthy lifestyle.

OFFICE OF DESIGN

Since 2004, the team at Office of Design has been creating thriving environments and enhancing experiences through purposeful design. Bringing progressive yet realistic innovation and imagination to every project is the foundation of the firm. Office of Design provides exceptional design services to owners and developers working in multi-family, municipal, and hospitality/retail environments. Through collaboration and communication, OoD develops lasting relationships built on timeless design and continued client engagement.

With over 40 years of design experience between the firm partners, Andy Rutledge and Danny England, Office of Design has the expertise and knowledge to push the envelope for each and every client.

LAN HONG STUDIO

Lan Hong Studio is a multi-disciplinary studio specializes in the hospitality and building industry. Its interest and expertise lie in crafting holistic experiences for maker and patron in the built-environment alongside the context it is within.

A small output company, Lan Hong Studio works diligently to ideate and to cultivate best-fit solutions for clients who seek authenticity and economic sustainability.

WONDERFUL WORLD Coffee and Tea House

Wonderful World is an all day coffee and tea house with a diverse beverage and community concierge menu. It will serve artisan coffee, refresher, and craft boba tea along side Leftie Lee’s Bakery. It is designed to be a comfortable gathering place for the community to have conversations.

room WW

room WW is a space for word, sound, & image. It is loosely inspired by the work of David Sylvian, an English musician, writer, and artist. The mission of room WW is to explore contemporary subjects and issues through various forms of medium. The inaugural program will be David Sylvian: A Man of No Significance. It will feature a comprehensive collection of David’s solo and collaborative works covering the last four decades with art works, reading, and listening sessions. It will explore, through David’s suggestive point of view, a world of both personal and social struggle, conflict, and hope. Booking of room WW will be managed by WW house, an all day coffee and tea house with a diverse beverage and community concierge menu.

Upcoming Event

On July 24th Sunday from 11am to 3pm, Olive & Pine will be hosting a pop up brunch in the parking lot adjacent to the weekly Sunday Avondale Estates Market. There will be between 6-8 pop up food and beverage vendors showcasing their products for the hungry crowd.

About 6 Olive Development

6 Olive Development is a partnership between entrepreneur and developer Steven Chan and the partners of Office of Design, Andy Rutledge and Danny England.

Construction of Olive & Pine is carried out by Cole Vickers of Metro Green Construction.

Leasing of Olive & Pine is led by Eric Carlton of Oakhurst Realty Partners.