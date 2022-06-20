(PHOTOS) Avondale Estates celebrates Juneteenth

This story has been updated.
By Dean Hesse, contributor
Avondale Estates, GA — The city of Avondale Estates held its Juneteenth Celebration at the new Town Green during the Weekend Wind Down concert on Sunday, June 19. The Atlanta Resistance Revival Chorus, a cappella group Vocal Pointe, and Def Poets Society performed during the program.
From left, Myles-Anthony Johnson, Breahn Boswell, Zuri Crawford and Maurice Clermont of the a cappella group Vocal Pointe warm up their voices before performing during the city of Avondale Estates Juneteenth Celebration on Sunday, June 19, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
The city of Avondale Estates was assisted by Avondale Alliance for Racial Justice (AARJ) and a multi-racial committee in planning its Juneteenth Celebration at the new Town Green on Sunday, June 19, 2022. Pictured is a calendar with art from AARJ’s annual student art contest winners at their information table during the event. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Acapella group Vocal Pointe performs during the city of Avondale Estates Juneteenth Celebration on Sunday, June 19, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Nikki Hardeman, with her dog Jayne, sings “This Little Light of Mine” along with the Atlanta Resistance Revival Chorus during the city of Avondale Estates Juneteenth Celebration on Sunday, June 19, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
The StoryWalk on the Town Green’s lower event field gave people the opportunity to learn the history of Juneteenth through the eyes of a young girl during the city of Avondale Estates Juneteenth Celebration on Sunday, June 19, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Avondale Estates City Commissioner Lionel Laratte speaks during the city of Avondale Estates Juneteenth Celebration on Sunday, June 19, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Emcee Oscar Okwu speaks during the city of Avondale Estates Juneteenth Celebration on Sunday, June 19, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
A cappella group Vocal Pointe performs during the city of Avondale Estates Juneteenth Celebration on Sunday, June 19, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Acacia Irving with Def Poets Society performs spoken word during the city of Avondale Estates Juneteenth Celebration on Sunday, June 19, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Hannah Robertson with Def Poets Society performs spoken word during the city of Avondale Estates Juneteenth Celebration on Sunday, June 19, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Layla White with Def Poets Society performs spoken word during the city of Avondale Estates Juneteenth Celebration on Sunday, June 19, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Crystal Garrett, Professor of Political Science and African American studies for Perimeter College at Georgia State University speaks about the history and importance of Juneteenth during the city of Avondale Estates Juneteenth Celebration on Sunday, June 19, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Carlisa Johnson, founder & director of the Atlanta Resistance Revival Chorus, leads a song during the city of Avondale Estates Juneteenth Celebration on Sunday, June 19, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
The Atlanta Resistance Revival Chorus performs during the city of Avondale Estates Juneteenth Celebration on Sunday, June 19, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
The city of Avondale Estates Juneteenth Celebration program was held at the new Town Green during the Weekend Wind Down concert on Sunday, June 19, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
The Atlanta Resistance Revival Chorus performs during the city of Avondale Estates Juneteenth Celebration on Sunday, June 19, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
The Atlanta Resistance Revival Chorus performs during the city of Avondale Estates Juneteenth Celebration on Sunday, June 19, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
