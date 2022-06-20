(PHOTOS) Avondale Estates celebrates Juneteenth

Share

This story has been updated.

By Dean Hesse, contributor

Avondale Estates, GA — The city of Avondale Estates held its Juneteenth Celebration at the new Town Green during the Weekend Wind Down concert on Sunday, June 19. The Atlanta Resistance Revival Chorus, a cappella group Vocal Pointe, and Def Poets Society performed during the program.

