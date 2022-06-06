(PHOTOS) Avondale Estates Weekend Wind Down concert series

“It’s a good time,” said Kirkwood resident Jeanie Davis, who came out to hear the music.
The concert series is free and takes place every Sunday evening in June.
“It’s fabulous. It’s great to see the community come together,” Avondale Estates resident Jody Harris added.
Donna Hopkins opens the first show of the inaugural Weekend Wind Down concert series at the Avondale Estates Town Green on Sunday, June 5, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Avondale Estates Police Chief Harry Hess, with his wife Jenni and Brian Fisher, Avondale Estates Mayor Pro Tem, with his wife Angela at the Weekend Wind Down concert at the Town Green on Sunday, June 5, 2022. Hess shows his coffee filled souvenir cup from the event. Photo by Dean Hesse.
People fill the Avondale Estates Town Green for the Weekend Wind Down concert featuring Donna Hopkins and Randall Bramblett on Sunday, June 5, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Laura McCarty, on right, reacts to the music of Randall Bramblett and his band during the Weekend Wind Down concert at the Avondale Estates Town Green on Sunday, June 5, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Michelle Wang and Lidia Harvey listen to Randall Bramblett and his band perform during the Weekend Wind Down concert at the Avondale Estates Town Green on Sunday, June 5, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Jeanie Davis dances during the Weekend Wind Down concert at the Avondale Estates Town Green on Sunday, June 5, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Younger members of the crowd hang out in the children’s area during the Weekend Wind Down concert at the Avondale Estates Town Green on Sunday, June 5, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Camille Bielby waits in the beer line during the Weekend Wind Down concert at the Avondale Estates Town Green on Sunday, June 5, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Jody Harris listens while Randall Bramblett performs during the Weekend Wind Down concert at the Avondale Estates Town Green on Sunday, June 5, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Two-year-old Nathan Armstrong plays in the children’s area during the Weekend Wind Down concert at the Avondale Estates Town Green on Sunday, June 5, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Randall Bramblett performs during the Weekend Wind Down concert at the Avondale Estates Town Green on Sunday, June 5, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Alex Maiola with his son Wylde, 2, listen to Randall Bramblett and his band perform during the Weekend Wind Down concert at the Avondale Estates Town Green on Sunday, June 5, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
From left, Melina and Dominic DeDuonni, pups Ella and Petra, and Jennifer and Chris Baugh sit in the shade during the Weekend Wind Down concert at the Avondale Estates Town Green on Sunday, June 5, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Verónica Luque dances to the music of Randall Bramblett during the Weekend Wind Down concert at the Avondale Estates Town Green on Sunday, June 5, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Taylor’d Bar-B-Q co-owner Josh McDowell fills a food order during the Weekend Wind Down concert at the Avondale Estates Town Green on Sunday, June 5, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
