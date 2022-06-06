(PHOTOS) Avondale Estates Weekend Wind Down concert series

Share

By Dean Hesse, contributor

Avondale Estates, GA — The weather was stellar and the crowds enthusiastic as Avondale Estates debuted its new Town Green on Sunday, June 5 with the first show of the inaugural Weekend Wind Down summer concert series featuring singer, songwriter and guitarist Donna Hopkins and legendary Capricorn Records recording artist Randall Bramblett.

“It’s a good time,” said Kirkwood resident Jeanie Davis, who came out to hear the music.

The concert series is free and takes place every Sunday evening in June.

“It’s fabulous. It’s great to see the community come together,” Avondale Estates resident Jody Harris added.

For the upcoming lineup, visit: www.avondaleestates.org/2485/Weekend-Wind-Down-Concert-Series