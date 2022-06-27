(PHOTOS) Protesters gather in downtown Atlanta to protest overturning of Roe v. Wade

By Dean Hesse, contributor
Atlanta, GA — Following the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade hundreds of people took part in demonstrations in downtown Atlanta to protest the decision on Friday, June 24.
People protest the Supreme Court’s overturning of Roe v. Wade outside the Georgia State Capitol on Friday, June 24, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
People protest the Supreme Court’s overturning of Roe v. Wade outside the Georgia State Capitol on Friday, June 24, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
People protest the Supreme Court’s overturning of Roe v. Wade in downtown Atlanta on Friday, June 24, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Audrey Watson and Zoe Mueller protest the Supreme Court’s overturning of Roe v. Wade outside the Georgia State Capitol on Friday, June 24, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Jamie Skinner protests the Supreme Court’s overturning of Roe v. Wade outside the Georgia State Capitol on Friday, June 24, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Ryan Harris protests the Supreme Court’s overturning of Roe v. Wade outside the Georgia State Capitol on Friday, June 24, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Mary Beth Corbett protests the Supreme Court’s overturning of Roe v. Wade outside the Georgia State Capitol on Friday, June 24, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Ali Nicholson protests the Supreme Court’s overturning of Roe v. Wade outside the Georgia State Capitol on Friday, June 24, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Party for Socialism and Liberation organizer Monica Johnson speaks from the steps of the Georgia State Capitol during a protest following the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade on Friday, June 24, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
People protest the Supreme Court’s overturning of Roe v. Wade outside the Georgia State Capitol on Friday, June 24, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Meredith Farina (center) protests the Supreme Court’s overturning of Roe v. Wade outside the Georgia State Capitol on Friday, June 24, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Elijah Rudd and his 8-month pregnant partner Mia Knighton protest the Supreme Court’s overturning of Roe v. Wade outside the Georgia State Capitol on Friday, June 24, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Althea Artis protests the Supreme Court’s overturning of Roe v. Wade outside the Georgia State Capitol on Friday, June 24, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Erin McFall and her daughter Fiona, 5, protest the Supreme Court’s overturning of Roe v. Wade outside the Georgia State Capitol on Friday, June 24, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
People protest the Supreme Court’s overturning of Roe v. Wade outside the Georgia State Capitol on Friday, June 24, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
People protest the Supreme Court’s overturning of Roe v. Wade outside the Georgia State Capitol on Friday, June 24, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
People protest the Supreme Court’s overturning of Roe v. Wade in downtown Atlanta on Friday, June 24, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
People protest the Supreme Court’s overturning of Roe v. Wade in downtown Atlanta on Friday, June 24, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
