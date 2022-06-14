(PHOTOS) The Decatur Truth Walk

Share

By Dean Hesse, contributor

Decagur, GA — On Saturday, June 11, Beacon Hill Black Alliance for Human Rights teamed with Zinn Education Project, K16 TeachTruth, Georgia Youth Justice Coalition, and Georgia Educators for Equity and Justice to bring a Truth Walk to the city of Decatur.

“The purpose of this event is to provide a platform for intergenerational knowledge and support. We are going to have a passing of the torch through generations to continue the difficult and necessary work toward reconciliation, justice and equity,” said Beacon Hill Black Alliance for Human Rights Co-Chair Fonta High.

The Truth Walk is part of a national Teach Truth Days of Action coordinated by the Zinn Education Project, Black Lives Matter at School and the African American Policy Forum.

“It’s really important as we see the attacks on teaching truth in the classroom that we continue to remain committed to the work of making sure that truth can be taught in the classroom and in gathering spaces like this to uplift what teaching truth looks like,” said High. The walk began at the grounds of the Historic DeKalb County Courthouse, continued to the “What Sonia Said” sculpture at the Beacon Municipal Complex, and ended at the recently renamed Beacon Hill Middle School where Beacon elders symbolically passed the torch to the next generation.

