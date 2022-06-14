(PHOTOS) The Decatur Truth Walk

By Dean Hesse, contributor
Decagur, GA — On Saturday, June 11, Beacon Hill Black Alliance for Human Rights teamed with Zinn Education Project, K16 TeachTruth, Georgia Youth Justice Coalition, and Georgia Educators for Equity and Justice to bring a Truth Walk to the city of Decatur.
“The purpose of this event is to provide a platform for intergenerational knowledge and support. We are going to have a passing of the torch through generations to continue the difficult and necessary work toward reconciliation, justice and equity,” said Beacon Hill Black Alliance for Human Rights Co-Chair Fonta High.
The Truth Walk is part of a national Teach Truth Days of Action coordinated by the Zinn Education Project, Black Lives Matter at School and the African American Policy Forum.
“It’s really important as we see the attacks on teaching truth in the classroom that we continue to remain committed to the work of making sure that truth can be taught in the classroom and in gathering spaces like this to uplift what teaching truth looks like,” said High. The walk began at the grounds of the Historic DeKalb County Courthouse, continued to the “What Sonia Said” sculpture at the Beacon Municipal Complex, and ended at the recently renamed Beacon Hill Middle School where Beacon elders symbolically passed the torch to the next generation.
Following the Truth Walk in Decatur on Saturday. June 11, 2022, Beacon Hill Black Alliance for Human Rights Secretary Paul McLennan and Co-Chair Fonta High hold a banner with the new name of city of Decatur’s Middle School. The City Schools of Decatur School Board voted to rename Renfroe Middle School to Beacon Hill Middle School at its May 10 meeting. The name change will take effect on July 1. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Student organizers Charlie McAdoo III and Ana Villavasso pass a unity bowl at the recently renamed Beacon Hill Middle School during the Truth Walk in Decatur on Saturday, June 11, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Participants pass the steps of Decatur High School during the Truth Walk on Saturday, June 11, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Participants stop at the Rev. Martin Luther King, Jr. historic marker during the Truth Walk in Decatur on Saturday, June 11, 2022. The marker sits on the site of the former DeKalb Building where Dr. King was sentenced on October 25, 1960 to four months of hard labor for protesting segregation. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Truth Walk participants arrives at the Beacon Municipal Complex and the “What Sonia Said” sculpture during the Truth Walk in Decatur on Saturday, June 11, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Educator and organize Jonathan Peraza Compos carries a sign during the Truth Walk in Decatur on Saturday, June 11, 2022. The Truth Walk is part of a national Teach Truth Days of Action coordinated by the Zinn Education Project, Black Lives Matter at School and the African American Policy Forum. Beacon Hill Black Alliance for Human Rights partnered with K16 TeachTruth, Georgia Youth Justice Coalition, and Georgia Educators for Equity and Justice for the Decatur event. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Dr. Akinyele Umoja performs a blessing at the recently renamed Beacon Hill Middle School during the Truth Walk in Decatur on Saturday, June 11, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Beacon elder Charles Johnson raises his hand as he is recognized at the recently renamed Beacon Hill Middle School during the Truth Walk in Decatur on Saturday, June 11, 2022. Johnson said he is a 1957 graduate of Trinity High School. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Beacon elders were recognized at the recently renamed Beacon Hill Middle School during the Truth Walk in Decatur on Saturday, June 11, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Westchester Elementary School teacher Wanda Nesbitt speaks at the recently renamed Beacon Hill Middle School during the Truth Walk in Decatur on Saturday, June 11, 2022. The City Schools of Decatur School Board voted to rename Renfroe Middle School to Beacon Hill Middle School at its May 10 meeting. The name change will take effect on July 1. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Decatur Mayor Emerita Elizabeth Wilson speaks at the recently renamed Beacon Hill Middle School during the Truth Walk in Decatur on Saturday, June 11, 2022. The City Schools of Decatur School Board voted to rename Renfroe Middle School to Beacon Hill Middle School at its May 10 meeting. The name change will take effect on July 1. Wilson told those in attendance, “I knew when I came to Decatur that I wanted to make a difference, not just for me and my family but to help teach everybody about who we are and what contributions we’ve made to this community. What I want to do is to have you help me to continue to build a loving community for all of us. So today I would like to pass my torch to all of you. I want you to take my torch and make Decatur a better place.” Photo by Dean Hesse.
Young students carry signs during the Truth Walk in Decatur on Saturday, June 11, 2022. The Truth Walk is part of a national Teach Truth Days of Action coordinated by the Zinn Education Project, Black Lives Matter at School and the African American Policy Forum. Beacon Hill Black Alliance for Human Rights partnered with K16 TeachTruth, Georgia Youth Justice Coalition, and Georgia Educators for Equity and Justice for the Decatur event. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Teacher Anthony Downer leads a chant during the Truth Walk in Decatur on Saturday, June 11, 2022. The Truth Walk is part of a national Teach Truth Days of Action coordinated by the Zinn Education Project, Black Lives Matter at School and the African American Policy Forum. Beacon Hill Black Alliance for Human Rights partnered with K16 TeachTruth, Georgia Youth Justice Coalition, and Georgia Educators for Equity and Justice for the Decatur event. Photo by Dean Hesse.
High school teacher Kristi Graves holds a sign during the Truth Walk in Decatur on Saturday, June 11, 2022. The Truth Walk is part of a national Teach Truth Days of Action coordinated by the Zinn Education Project, Black Lives Matter at School and the African American Policy Forum. Beacon Hill Black Alliance for Human Rights partnered with K16 TeachTruth, Georgia Youth Justice Coalition, and Georgia Educators for Equity and Justice for the Decatur event. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Student organizer Ana Villavasso leads a chant during the Truth Walk in Decatur on Saturday, June 11, 2022. The Truth Walk is part of a national Teach Truth Days of Action coordinated by the Zinn Education Project, Black Lives Matter at School and the African American Policy Forum. Beacon Hill Black Alliance for Human Rights partnered with K16 TeachTruth, Georgia Youth Justice Coalition, and Georgia Educators for Equity and Justice for the Decatur event. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Teacher Kerrie Lynn and Indigo Behziden listen to a speaker at the Beacon Municipal Center during the Truth Walk in Decatur on Saturday, June 11, 2022. The Truth Walk is part of a national Teach Truth Days of Action coordinated by the Zinn Education Project, Black Lives Matter at School and the African American Policy Forum. Beacon Hill Black Alliance for Human Rights partnered with K16 TeachTruth, Georgia Youth Justice Coalition, and Georgia Educators for Equity and Justice for the Decatur event. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Clairemont Elementary School teacher Monica Nelson sits with her children while listening to a speaker at the Beacon Municipal Center during the Truth Walk in Decatur on Saturday, June 11, 2022. The Truth Walk is part of a national Teach Truth Days of Action coordinated by the Zinn Education Project, Black Lives Matter at School and the African American Policy Forum. Beacon Hill Black Alliance for Human Rights partnered with K16 TeachTruth, Georgia Youth Justice Coalition, and Georgia Educators for Equity and Justice for the Decatur event. Photo by Dean Hesse.
A person holds a sign as they listen to a speaker at the Beacon Municipal Center during the Truth Walk in Decatur on Saturday, June 11, 2022. The Truth Walk is part of a national Teach Truth Days of Action coordinated by the Zinn Education Project, Black Lives Matter at School and the African American Policy Forum. Beacon Hill Black Alliance for Human Rights partnered with K16 TeachTruth, Georgia Youth Justice Coalition, and Georgia Educators for Equity and Justice for the Decatur event. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Parent volunteer and teacher Susan Camp walks with others in downtown Decatur during the Truth Walk in Decatur on Saturday, June 11, 2022. The Truth Walk is part of a national Teach Truth Days of Action coordinated by the Zinn Education Project, Black Lives Matter at School and the African American Policy Forum. Beacon Hill Black Alliance for Human Rights partnered with K16 TeachTruth, Georgia Youth Justice Coalition, and Georgia Educators for Equity and Justice for the Decatur event. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Student organizer Koan Roy-Meighoo speaks during the Truth Walk in Decatur on Saturday, June 11, 2022. The Truth Walk is part of a national Teach Truth Days of Action coordinated by the Zinn Education Project, Black Lives Matter at School and the African American Policy Forum. Beacon Hill Black Alliance for Human Rights partnered with K16 TeachTruth, Georgia Youth Justice Coalition, and Georgia Educators for Equity and Justice for the Decatur event. Photo by Dean Hesse.
