Portion of Pangborn Road to be closed June 10 for repair after a sinkhole

Greater Decatur, GA — A portion of the road by 2826 Pangborn Road will be closed on Friday, June 10, from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. while crews work to determine what caused a sinkhole in the asphalt and repair damage caused by the sinkhole with temporary measures until a permanent repair can be made.

Motorists should expect delays stemming from the road closure. Road closure signs will assist motorists in moving safely around the road closure. Construction crews will work diligently to minimize the length of impact to motorists, according to a press release from DeKalb County.

On the evening of March 30, people gathered to vie a sinkhole that had opened in the 2700 block of Pangborn Road underneath a railroad bridge. The sinkhole was covered with a metal plate and marked with orange cones as of March 31.

Wade Vickery, a resident of the Rehoboth neighborhood for more than 20 years, previously said this was not the first sinkhole to appear on that patch of road.

The newest sinkhole was surrounded by a black patch put in place by the county to cover up the prior sinkhole.

Burnt Fork Creek runs underneath the road.

“You don’t have anything supporting it underneath,” Vickery said, explaining the situation to the DeKalb County Police Officer examining the crack at the center of the sinkhole. “You’ve got to put some support under it. … I don’t know how I would get under there and do it.”

Charles Allen, another neighbor who has lived in the area for many years, noted the sinkhole was worse than the first time.

