Portion of Ridgecrest Road to be closed for water line replacement project

Greater Decatur, GA — DeKalb County launched the Ridgecrest Road water line replacement project on Monday, June 13. The project is part of ongoing efforts to improve water service capacity throughout the county.

Crews will replace 1,250 linear feet of crumbling water lines with new 8-inch ductile-iron water lines along Ridgecrest Road. The work is expected to take about two months and be completed in August, barring any weather delays, according to a press release.

Ridgecrest Road will be closed to through-traffic between Ponce De Leon Avenue Northeast and East Lake Road Northeast during the weekdays for the duration of the project.

Normal construction hours will be from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, excluding major holidays. An increase in construction-related noise and traffic during work hours should be expected. More information about the project is available by calling the DWM Project Information Line at 1-800-986-1108 or emailing [email protected] with questions.

