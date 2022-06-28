Report: DeKalb Police officer who shot Matthew Zadok Williams won’t be charged

Share

DeKalb County, GA — Matthew Zadok Williams, 35, was shot and killed inside his home in April 2021 by a DeKalb police officer.

According to records from the DeKalb County Police Department, officers were responding to a “suspicious person call” that was “later updated to a person armed call.” Williams was allegedly carrying a knife at the time of the incident.

On June 28, 2022, the DeKalb County District Attorney’s Office announced there would be no charges for the officer who shot Williams, according to CBS Atlanta.

DeKalb County District Attorney Sherry Boston announced her decision at a press conference. She explained that part of her reasoning is that officers feared imminent harm from Williams, according to CBS 46. The DA determined that the use of force was justified in this case. Family members have also asked whether officers tried to help Williams in a “timely manner” following the shooting.

The Medical Examiner concluded that even immediate resuscitation efforts wouldn’t have saved Williams’ life.

To read the full story from CBS 46, click here.

Decaturish content partner WABE contributed to this story.

If you appreciate our work, please become a paying supporter. For as little as $6 a month, you can help us keep you in the loop about your community. To become a supporter, click here.

Want Decaturish delivered to your inbox every day? Sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here.