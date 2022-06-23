Type to search

‘Revival’ introduces Sunday Suppers series

'Revival' introduces Sunday Suppers series

Dan Whisenhunt Jun 23, 2022
Photo by Revival
Decatur, GA — Revival restaurant in Decatur this month introduced a new Sunday Supper series.

“Every Sunday, the Decatur restaurant is hosting a traditional, themed Southern supper served family-style,” the restaurant said in a press release. “The dinner theme for June and July is family-style BBQ. The cost is $30 per person for adults and $15 for children and includes food and non-alcoholic drinks. Sunday Supper is served 4-7 p.m., and Revival’s regular menu is not offered. Reservations are required via Resy.”

The series started June 19.

Revival is located at 129 Church Street, Decatur, GA 30030. Revival restaurant was created by celebrity Chef Kevin Gillespie.

