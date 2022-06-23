Sole Play II, a luxury streetwear boutique and gaming lounge, opens Friday in Decatur

Share

Decatur, GA — A new fashion store and gaming lounge is opening in Decatur this Friday.

Sole Play ATL is opening Sole Play II “a luxury streetwear fashion boutique fused with a gaming lounge” on June 24 and June 25. The store is located at 108 East Ponce de Leon Avenue, Suite 106, Decatur, GA 30030.

There will be a ribbon-cutting on Friday, June 24, from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. followed by a mixer from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Axis Replay will host a gaming event and retail experience on June 25 from noon to 6 p.m., followed by a mixer from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Here’s more information about the store, courtesy of Sole Play:

Sole Play II will merge the power of fashion with the power of gaming through its gaming concept, celebrating E-Sports as a platform for community building by regularly hosting events for every level of gamer. The addition of the new store will also expand Sole Play ATL’s community impact by serving as a resource hub for local youth to learn about the potential careers in gaming. “Whether it is coding, graphic design, or playing professionally, we want the community to know about the opportunities to help minimize the digital gap for minorities in the gaming space,” says CEO/Owner TJ Bennett. “With gaming being projected to be a 300+ billion-dollar industry by 2025, we can look forward to the many job opportunities this growth will bring.” In addition to gaming, Sole Play II will invest in the lives of those in the community by partnering with Smooth-N-Groove to provide healthy food and beverage options. To learn more about Sole Play ATL visit soleplayatl.com or @soleplayatl on Instagram.

If you appreciate our work on this story, please become a paying supporter. For as little as $6 a month, you can help us keep you in the loop about your community. To become a supporter, click here.