Thousands of Decatur residents lose power during heat wave

Decatur

Dan Whisenhunt Jun 15, 2022
A map showing the location of the power outage in Decatur. Image obtained via Georgia Power
Decatur, GA — Thousands of Decatur residents lost power on Wednesday afternoon, June 15, according to Georgia Power and reports on social media.

Crews were working to restore power and estimated it would be fixed at 6:15 p.m. A spokesperson for Georgia Power could not immediately provide an explanation for what caused the issue, which affected about 3,700 customers in the city north of West College Avenue.

The power outage comes as residents are trying to keep their cool amid soaring temperatures.

In response to temperatures that have inched toward 110 degrees, DeKalb County on June 15 opened up cooling centers. The National Weather Service says, “Heat index values [will be] between 105 and 109 degrees.” The advisory is in effect until 8 p.m. this evening.

This story will be updated when more information is received.

