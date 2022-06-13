Toomer Elementary receives equity award

Share

Atlanta, GA — The Kirkwood Neighbors Organization met via Zoom on Friday, June 10, at 7 p.m. for their monthly meeting.

Below are the major highlights from the meeting:

Toomer Elementary honored with equity award

As one of the Kirkwood neighborhood schools, congratulations were in order during the KNO meeting for Toomer Elementary. Toomer is a 2022 Equity Champion, awarded by Atlanta Public Schools’ Center for Equity and Social Justice (APS CESJ).

To learn more about the APS CESJ, click here.

District 3 Spring Town Hall

On June 16, DeKalb County Commissioner Larry Johnson is hosting a spring town hall, an event he’s hosted for about a decade now.

Held at DeKalb Memorial Park, located at 353 Wilkinson Drive SE in Atlanta, community members are invited to connect with resources in District 3 that offer support. In addition to getting questions answered, all are welcome to a screen on the green in the park.

The event will begin at 6:30 p.m. Attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs for the movie.

Have any questions? For more information, call (404) 371-2425.

16th annual Kirkwood Wine Stroll set for September 16

Tickets for the 2022 Kirkwood Wine Stroll are on sale now. Set for Friday, September 16 at 7 p.m., this is an annual fundraiser for the Kirkwood Business Owners’ Association.

There will be more than 50 wine pouring stations with over 100 wines to sample. In addition, there will be three stages with local live music. Attendees are invited to sip on wine, check out the live music, and get something to eat. Both quick-bite stations and Kirkwood restaurants will be open.

If you’re ready to purchase a ticket, click here for the early bird price.

Interested in volunteering or sponsoring the event? Go to https://www.kirkwoodwinestroll.com.

