What you need to know to vote in the June 21 runoff

By Logan C. Ritchie, contributor

DeKalb County, GA — June 21 is the last chance for voters to cast a ballot in the runoff election. Before heading to the polls, check your polling location at the Secretary of State’s website: www.mvp.sos.ga.gov.

DeKalb Elections announced three temporary precinct changes for the runoff:

– Clarkston Community Center voters will cast a ballot at Clarkston Library, 951 N. Indian Creek Drive, Clarkston, GA 30021.

– Coan Recreation Center voters will cast a ballot at Israel Missionary Baptist Church, 2071 Hosea Williams Drive SE, Atlanta, GA 30317.

– Tucker First United Methodist Church voters will cast a ballot at Tucker High School, 5036 LaVista Road, Tucker, GA 30084.

Early voting has closed, so voters must go to the polls or turn in an absentee ballot by 7 p.m. on June 21 at the DeKalb County Voter Registration and Elections office, 4380 Memorial Drive, Decatur, GA, 30032.

Voters who chose a Democratic ballot in the primary election will vote Democratic again, and the same applies for Republican and Nonpartisan ballots. Those who did not vote in the primary, can still vote in the runoff.

The AJC reported that fewer people voted early in the runoff due to a shorter early voting period. But runoffs historically attract far fewer voters.

According to Fair Vote, a nonpartisan voting rights group, runoff elections tend to have lower turnout than first round elections. Of the 248 primary runoff elections between 1994 and 2020, all but eight resulted in a decrease in turnout between the initial primary and the runoff. The average decline in turnout was 38%.

Locally, there are a few contentious races: DeKalb County Commissioner District 2 race between Lauren Alexander and Michelle Long Spears, House District 90 race between Saira Draper and Michelle Schreiner and House District 86 between Jacqueline Adams and Imani Barnes.

Here’s a full list of runoff candidates:

Lieutenant Governor (Democratic)

Charlie Bailey

Kwanza Hall

Secretary of State (Democratic)

Dee Dawkins-Haigler

Bee Nguyen

Commissioner of Insurance (Democratic)

Raphael Baker

Janice Laws Robinson

State House of Representatives, District 86 (Democratic)

Jacqueline Adams

Imani Barnes

State House of Representatives, District 90 (Democratic)

Saira Draper

Michelle Schreiner

County Commissioner, District 2 (Democratic)

Lauren Alexander

Michelle Long Spears

DeKalb County Board of Education, District 2 (Nonpartisan)

Whitney McGinniss

Candice D. McKinley

DeKalb County Board of Education, District 6 (Nonpartisan)

Diijon “Twin” DaCosta

Janet Hughes

Races that indicate a specific district will only apply to voters in those districts.

For information about each candidate, visit Decaturishvotes.com. Runoff election results will be posted on Decaturish.com as soon as they’re finalized.

