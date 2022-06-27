What’s happening this week: family build night, reading series finale, farmers markets

Share

By Lucas Hill, contributor

For more community events, visit “How Do You Atlanta?” To add an event to the calendar, click here.

DeKalb County, GA — Various events are happening this week in and around DeKalb County, including a family build night hosted by the Decatur Makers, the finale to Joshilyn Jackson’s summer reading series and fireworks displays and local farmers markets in Decatur, Avondale and Tucker. A few local government meetings are also scheduled for this week.

Here’s what’s happening this week:

Oliver Jeffers: 15 Years of Picturing Books

Born in Australia and raised in Northern Ireland, Oliver Jeffers is an award-winning artist and author working in painting, bookmaking, illustration, collage, performance, and sculpture. From his 2004 debut “How to Catch a Star” to his more recent titles such as 2017’s “Here We Are,” his work has been translated into more than 50 languages and sold more than 14 million copies worldwide. This retrospective exhibition showcases nearly 100 artworks, some never seen, including original line drawings, sketches, and finished illustrations, from 16 of Jeffers’ picture books, including “The Day the Crayons Quit” and its sequel, “The Day the Crayons Came Home.” The exhibition is organized into six sections, focused on Jeffers’ artistic process, character development, and storytelling. In addition to engaging graphics and design elements, the galleries will feature a few reading areas where families can dig deeper into the stories. The exhibit is on view at the High Museum of Art until Aug. 7.

For more information, click here.

Event listing provided by a community supporter.

What Is Left Unspoken, Love

“What Is Left Unspoken, Love” is a 30-year survey of contemporary art featuring artworks that address the different ways the most important thing in life—love—is expressed. Organized during a time of social and political discord, when cynicism often seems to triumph over hope, this exhibition will examine love as a profound subject of critical commentary from time immemorial yet with a persistently elusive definition. “What Is Left Unspoken” will feature nearly 70 works, including paintings, sculpture, photography, video and media art, by more than thirty-five international artists based in North America, Europe, and Asia. The exhibition is organized into six thematic sections that may complement, overlap, contradict or disaffirm one another, providing categories inspired by some of the most firmly rooted concepts of love. The exhibit is on view at the High Museum of Art until Aug. 14. The museum recognizes that the final gallery of this exhibition has some flashing/strobe light elements that may impact people with photosensitive epilepsy and seizures.

For more information, click here.

Event listing provided by a community supporter.

Drawing on Mythology

The Michael C. Carlos Museum will hold a Drawing on Mythology camp from June 27 – July 1 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. for ages seven through nine. Explore and draw mythological creatures in the Carlos galleries with teaching artist Pam Beagle-Daresta. Then, in the studio, use a variety of drawing materials and techniques to create your own mythological creature and a visual environment for it. Sessions are $250 per week for Carlos Museum members, $300 per week for nonmembers. Camp Carlos offers a 10% discount to families registering siblings for the same camp. Children attending the camp must be vaccinated against COVID-19. There is currently a wait list for this camp.

For more information, click here.

Event listing provided by a community supporter.

Free Food Distribution

The Omega Support Center at 4213 Fellowship Road, suite C, in Tucker is distributing free food from June 28 – July 1 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. There will be fresh produce and other goods available. The event is free and open to the public. Registration is not required to pick up food.

For more information, click here.

Leila Ross Wilburn and the MAK Historic District Virtual Tour

The DeKalb History Center will hold an historic virtual walking tour of the architectural designs of Leila Ross Wilburn, the second registered female architect in Georgia. Ross Wilburn created hundreds of house plans, institutional buildings and residences. Her designs are featured all over Atlanta and Decatur, with the epicenter being the MAK neighborhood. The tour will focus on the MAK district, which features several of Ross Wilburn’s early home designs, and will also discuss her designs in detail, what makes them unique, Wilburn as a female architect, what that meant and how it influenced her design choices. The tour will be held on Tuesday, June 28, at 6 p.m. on Zoom. Tickets are $3 for DeKalb History Center members and $5 for non-members.

For more information, click here.

Decatur Farmers Market

The Decatur Farmers Market will be held on Wednesday, June 29, from 4-7 p.m. on the lawn of First Baptist Church of Decatur, 308 Clairemont Avenue. There will be new vendors plus returning favorites, including hot meals from Strada Napoli Pizza, Aleppo Kitchen, and Mrs. Rosa. Every week, educational chef Katie Kriner will show you how to prepare easy meals with fresh produce and market items.

For more information, click here.

Family Build Night

The Decatur Makers will hold a family build night on Wednesday, June 29, at 5 p.m. at the Decatur Makers venue in Decatur. Family build night is geared towards children ages six through 10 years old and their families, with different hands-on STEAM activities provided. Masks are required for everyone, regardless of vaccination status. The event will be hosted outside. All project supplies are free, but donations are welcome. This is a drop-in event. Come for the whole time or just a bit. Parents or guardians must stay at Decatur Makers with their kids.

For more information, click here.

Tucker Farmers Market

The Tucker Farmers Market will be open on Thursday, June 30, from 4-7 p.m. at St. Andrew’s Presbyterian Church, 4882 Lavista Road in Tucker. The market features over 35 vendors which include a diverse group of local farmers, bakers, growers, and producers from Tucker, metro Atlanta, and Georgia. The market is accepting online orders. The online store opens on Thursday afternoons and closes at 3 p.m. on Wednesdays.

For more information, click here.

Joshilyn Jackson Summer Reading Series Finale: Sonali Dev

Joshilyn Jackson Reads Summer Reading Series is back for 2022. This series is part of the Decatur Book Festival. The fourth and final night will be held on Thursday, June 30, at 7 p.m. at the DeKalb County Public Library and livestreaming on YouTube, with Sonali Dev, author of “The Emma Project,” in conversation with author and journalist Nicki Salcedo. This event is free and open to the public, but registration is required. COVID-19 safety protocols are in place for the in-person event; masking and vaccination required. This series is a partnership between the Decatur Book Festival and the Georgia Center for the Book.

For more information, click here.

Stone Mountain Fantastic Fourth Celebration

Stone Mountain Park is hosting a Fantastic Fourth Celebration July 1-5. Festivities include family attractions and live entertainment. In the evenings, there will be a laser show presented by the Georgia Office of Highway Safety, followed by a fireworks finale each night during the celebration. Reservations for the laser show are required.

For more information, click here.

Victoria Aveyard with Tiffany D. Jackson

Join Little Shop of Stories in conversation with YA authors Victoria Aveyard and Tiffany D. Jackson on Friday, July 1, at 7 p.m. at the Holy Trinity Parish Episcopal Church, 515 East Ponce de Leon Avenue. This event will celebrate the release of “Blade Breaker,” the sequel to Victoria Aveyard’s best-selling YA fantasy novel “Realm Breaker” that took TikTok by storm. Masks will be required at this event, as well as proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative COVID test at the door.

For more information, click here.

Oakhurst Farmers Market

The Oakhurst Farmers Market will be open on Saturday, July 2, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Sceptre Brewing Arts, 630 East Lake Drive in Decatur. Find fresh produce, meat, delicious baked treats, and more among the weekly vendors. Additional offerings include live music and chef demonstrations featuring seasonal recipes.

For more information, click here.

Stone Mountain Masonic Lodge Monthly Breakfast

On Saturday, July 2, Stone Mountain Masonic Lodge will hold its usual monthly breakfast from 7-10 a.m. The event will be held at 840 VFW Drive, and the cost for admission is $10 for all-you-can-eat breakfast. The meal will include eggs, bacon, sausage, biscuits and gravy. This is a Lodge fundraiser that helps support the Lodge overhead and maintenance.

For more information, click here.

Three Taverns Art Market

The Three Taverns Brewery will host an art market on Saturday, July 2, at noon. This will be a pop-up market featuring over 20 local artists, wood fire pizza and beer. This event is free to attend, and will be hosted at Sudnat Studios,

For more information, click here.

Decatur Ghost Tour

Decatur Ghost Tours will host a tour on Saturday, July 2, at 8 p.m. Discover Decatur’s spirit community with tales of murder, passion, vice, war and tragedy. The tour begins in the heart of downtown Decatur’s Historic Town Square, a diverse enclave of quaint shops and restaurants that share common space with the ghosts of Decatur’s exciting past. You will never forget the twilight visit to Old Decatur Cemetery. Don’t be surprised if you capture orbs and apparitions with your camera. Attendees will meet for the tour on Decatur Square at the bandstand. Tickets are $20 for adults and $12 for children ten and under.

For more information, click here.

Avondale Estates Farmers Market

Join neighbors, visitors and vendors on Sunday, July 3, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. for the Avondale Estates Farmers Market, located in the parking lot of My Parents’ Basement, 22 N Avondale Road. Browse a colorful array of locally sourced food and goods. Items offered include baked goods, cheeses, eggs, homemade jellies, meats and produce.

For more information, click here.

Tucker Fourth of July Celebration

Tucker Parks and Recreation is hosting the city’s annual Independence Day celebration on Sunday, July 3, at 6 p.m. on Main Street. Food trucks and Main Street will open at 5:30 p.m. There will be a kids zone with bounce houses, face painting, a balloon artist and carnival games. DJ Fernando will perform at 6 p.m., The Vibe will take the stage from 6:30-8:30 p.m. and DJ Fernando will end the night at 8:30 p.m. Fireworks will start around 9:15 p.m.

For more information, click here.

Fireworks at Centennial Olympic Park

Fireworks are returning to Centennial Olympic Park this year. The Georgia World Congress Center Authority will host a fireworks display on Sunday, July 3. The fireworks will begin at dark, around 9:30 p.m. Look Up Atlanta is a ticketed event and proceeds will benefit the Centennial Olympic Park beautification fund. America’s Got Talent runner-up Angelica Hale will headline a special all-Atlanta music showcase, and the Atlanta Symphony Youth Orchestra will perform. Tickets range from $10-$40 per person.

For more information, click here.

Upcoming Local Government Meetings​​

The Stone Mountain Downtown Development Authority will have a regular meeting on Monday, June 27, at 6:30 p.m.

The DeKalb County Board of Commissioners will meet on Tuesday, June 28, at 9 a.m. via Zoom and DCTV.

The Clarkston City Council will meet for the Millage Rate 3rd Public Hearing and Adoption on Tuesday, June 28, at 6:30 p.m. over Zoom.

The Clarkston City Council will meet for a work session on Tuesday, June 28, at 7 p.m.

The Avondale Estates City Commission will meet for a public hearing, regular meeting and work session on Wednesday, June 29, at 5:30 p.m. at Avondale Estates City Hall, 21 N. Avondale Plaza, and over Zoom.

The DeKalb County Board of Commissioners will hold a specially called meeting on Thursday, June 30, at 10 a.m. via Zoom and DCTV.

The Avondale Estates City Commission will meet for a public hearing and specially called meeting on Thursday, June 30, at 6 p.m. at Avondale Estates City Hall, 21 N. Avondale Plaza, and over Zoom.

If you appreciate our work on this story, please become a paying supporter. For as little as $6 a month, you can help us keep you in the loop about your community. To become a supporter, click here.

Want Decaturish delivered to your inbox every day? Sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here.