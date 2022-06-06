What’s happening this week: Taste of Decatur dance party, summer reading series, concert series

Share

By Lucas Hill, contributor

DeKalb County, GA — Various events are happening this week in and around DeKalb County, including the Taste of Decatur dance party, the return of Joshilyn Jackson’s summer reading series, and the weekend wind down concert series in Avondale Estates. Several local government meetings are also scheduled for this week.

Here’s what’s happening this week:

Oliver Jeffers: 15 Years of Picturing Books

Born in Australia and raised in Northern Ireland, Oliver Jeffers is an award-winning artist and author working in painting, bookmaking, illustration, collage, performance, and sculpture. From his 2004 debut “How to Catch a Star” to his more recent titles such as 2017’s “Here We Are,” his work has been translated into more than 50 languages and sold more than 14 million copies worldwide. This retrospective exhibition showcases nearly 100 artworks, some never seen, including original line drawings, sketches, and finished illustrations, from 16 of Jeffers’ picture books, including “The Day the Crayons Quit” and its sequel, “The Day the Crayons Came Home.” The exhibition is organized into six sections, focused on Jeffers’ artistic process, character development, and storytelling. In addition to engaging graphics and design elements, the galleries will feature a few reading areas where families can dig deeper into the stories. The exhibit is on view at the High Museum of Art until Aug. 7.

What Is Left Unspoken, Love

“What Is Left Unspoken, Love” is a 30-year survey of contemporary art featuring artworks that address the different ways the most important thing in life—love—is expressed. Organized during a time of social and political discord, when cynicism often seems to triumph over hope, this exhibition will examine love as a profound subject of critical commentary from time immemorial yet with a persistently elusive definition. “What Is Left Unspoken” will feature nearly 70 works, including paintings, sculpture, photography, video and media art, by more than thirty-five international artists based in North America, Europe, and Asia. The exhibition is organized into six thematic sections that may complement, overlap, contradict or disaffirm one another, providing categories inspired by some of the most firmly rooted concepts of love. The exhibit is on view at the High Museum of Art until August 14. The museum recognizes that the final gallery of this exhibition has some flashing/strobe light elements that may impact people with photosensitive epilepsy and seizures.

Teen Camp: Indigo Hues

The Carlos Museum is hosting a teen camp about the color indigo from June 6-10. Get to know indigo with Atlanta artist Charmaine Minniefield in the exhibition of her large-scale paintings, “Indigo Prayers.” In the studio, work with textile and fiber artist Kathy Colt to prepare an organic indigo vat and create patterns using different resist-dye techniques on bandanas, t-shirts, and pillow covers. The camp is for ages 13-17, and will last from 10 a.m to 4 p.m. each day of camp. Sessions are $250 per week for Carlos Museum members and $300 per week for nonmembers. Camp Carlos offers a 10% discount to families registering siblings for the same camp. Children attending the camp must be vaccinated against COVID-19.

Decatur Farmers Market

The Decatur Farmers Market will be held on Wednesday, June 8, from 4-7 p.m. on the lawn of First Baptist Church of Decatur, 308 Clairemont Avenue. There will be new vendors plus returning favorites, including hot meals from Strada Napoli Pizza, Aleppo Kitchen, and Mrs. Rosa. Every week, educational chef Katie Kriner will show you how to prepare easy meals with fresh produce and market items.

Tucker Farmers Market

The Tucker Farmers Market will be open on Thursday, June 9, from 4-7 p.m. at St. Andrew’s Presbyterian Church, 4882 Lavista Road in Tucker. The market features over 35 vendors which include a diverse group of local farmers, bakers, growers, and producers from Tucker, metro Atlanta, and Georgia. The market is accepting online orders. The online store opens on Thursday afternoons and closes at 3 p.m. on Wednesdays.

Joshilyn Jackson Summer Reading Series: Samantha J. Allen and Grace D. Li

Joshilyn Jackson Reads summer reading series is back for 2022. This series is part of the Decatur Book Festival. The first night of the series will be held on Thursday, June 9, at 7 p.m. at the DeKalb County Public Library and the livestream on YouTube. The event will feature Samantha Jayne Allen, author of “Pay Dirt Road,” and Grace D. Li, author of “Portrait of a Thief,” in conversation with New York Times bestselling author Joshilyn Jackson. This event is free and open to the public, but registration is required. COVID-19 safety protocols are in place for the in-person event. Masking and COVID-19 vaccination are required. This series is a partnership between the Decatur Book Festival and the Georgia Center for the Book.

Tunes by the Tracks in Stone Mountain

Tunes by the Tracks is back this month in Stone Mountain. The free concert series is held each Friday night in May and June from 7-9 p.m. in Stone Mountain Village at 922 Main Street. Concerts will be held in the municipal parking lot and will feature a number of well-known artists. On Friday, June 10, Cody Matlock will perform.

National Rosé Day – Castellucci Hospitality Group

Celebrate National Rosé Day is on Saturday, June 11, at the Castellucci Hospitality Group Restaurant with half off bottles of Más Así Rosé. Available for dine in only at Bar Mercado, Cooks & Soldiers, Double Zero, Sugo, the Iberian Pig Buckhead, and the Iberian Pig Decatur. Hours vary by location, and reservations are highly recommended.

Oakhurst Farmers Market

The Oakhurst Farmers Market will be open on Saturday, June 11, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Sceptre Brewing Arts, 630 East Lake Drive in Decatur. Find all of your freshest produce, meat, delicious baked treats, and more among the weekly vendors. Additional offerings include live music and chef demonstrations featuring seasonal recipes.

Color Vibe 5k Run

Color Vibe is holding a colorful 5k race on Saturday, June 11, at 9 a.m. at the VFW Field, 888 Gordon Street in Stone Mountain. Get friends and family ready for this colorful event where runners will get blasted with paints and powders while they run the Color Vibe 5k. Participants must register ahead of time to participate.

Take On the Tyrannosaurs

Take a bite out of summer by joining Fernbank Museum for opening day of its new exhibit, “Tyrannosaurs: Meet the Family” on Saturday, June 11, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Join Fernbank for a fun-filled day of themed crafts and activities, including scavenger hunts and 3D puzzles.

Second Saturdays at Harmony Park

A monthly pop-up market will take place on Saturday, June 11 from 1 to 7 p.m. at Harmony Park in Decatur. The market will feature local artists handmade goods, vintage collections and live music curated by Music and Friends ATL.

Forest Bathing Walk: Sunset In the Garden

Woodlands Garden is hosting a Forest Bathing Walk on Saturday, June 11, at 5 p.m. led by Robin Hancock with Renewal By Nature. Forest bathing aims to bring healing through connection to nature and trees. The practice is said to enhance well-being, reduce stress and restore calm. Registration for this event is required.

Lockhart with Nic Stone – Family of Liars

Little Shop of Stories is hosting an event with E. Lockhart and Nic Stone on Saturday, June 11, at 7 p.m. to celebrate Lockhart’s newest release, “Family of Liars.” This highly anticipated prequel to “We Were Liars,” set on a private island off the churning Massachusetts coast, is the perfect summer read for anyone who loves the ambience of coastal mysteries, reading about thrilling family secrets and unforgivable betrayal and being sucked into the world of an outstanding book. Admission is free but guests must reserve a spot.

Taste of Decatur Dance Party

On Saturday, June 11, from 7 to 9 p.m the city of Decatur is bringing four DJs to four corners of Decatur – DJ Metta will be on West Ponce, DJ Fris Beats will be in the Old Depot District, Queen Sheeba will be Downtown on the Square, and DJ Crowns will be in Oakhurst Village – and everyone’s invited. Shake, shimmy and groove to two solid hours of beats, and show off dance moves as bopping around town to hear each DJ.

The Book As Art V.10: Transformation

The Decatur Arts Alliance is accepting art submissions for this year’s annual Book As Art exhibition. The deadline to submit work is Sunday, June 12, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. The exhibition will be held in the fall and will visually explore beautifully made volumes, sculptural and conceptual interpretations, and one-of-a-kind approaches to the book format. The exhibition will be on display at the Dekalb County Public Library Decatur Branch between September 8 and October 31.

Avondale Estates Farmers Market

Join neighbors, visitors and vendors on Sunday, June 12, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. for the Avondale Estates Farmers Market, located in the parking lot of My Parents’ Basement, 22 N Avondale Road. Browse a colorful array of locally sourced food and goods. Items offered include baked goods, cheeses, eggs, homemade jellies, meats and produce.

Weekend Wind Down Concert On the Town Green: Wasted Potential Brass Band

Avondale Estates is hosting the latest in their summer concert series at the town green on Sunday, June 12 from 6-8 p.m. There will be music, food trucks and more for an evening of fun. The June 12 music line-up will be Wasted Potential Brass Band, featuring a second line street beat, southern horn section blues vocals and sousaphone as bass.

Upcoming Local Government Meetings

The Tucker Downtown Development Authority will meet on Monday, June 6, at 6:30 p.m. at Tucker City Hall, 1975 Lakeside Parkway, Tucker.

The Decatur City Commission will meet on Monday, June 6, at 7:30 p.m. in-person at Decatur City Hall, 509 North McDonough Street and over Zoom.

The DeKalb County Committee of the Whole will meet on Tuesday, June 7, at 9 a.m. at the Manuel J. Maloof Auditorium at 1300 Commerce Drive, Decatur.

The Stone Mountain Mayor and Council will meet on Tuesday, June 7, at 6:30 p.m. for a regular meeting.

The Clarkston City Council will meet on Tuesday, June 7, at 7 p.m. for a regular meeting.

The Tucker Zoning Board of Appeals will meet on Tuesday, June 7, at 7 p.m. at Tucker City Hall.

The Decatur City Commission will meet on Wednesday, June 8, at 5 p.m. for a work session at Decatur City Hall and over Zoom.

The Avondale Board of Mayor and Commissioners will meet on Wednesday, June 8, at 6:01 p.m. for a regular meeting and work session over Zoom.

The Decatur Development Authorities will meet on Friday, June 10, at 8 a.m. at Decatur City Hall.

The City Schools of Decatur will meet on Thursday, June 9, from 10-10:15 a.m. for a Tax Payer Bill of Rights Hearing over Zoom. The same meeting will be held again, later that day from 6-6:15 p.m., also over Zoom.

The Kirkwood Neighbors Organization will meet on Friday, June 10, at 7 p.m. via Zoom.

